USAF receives proposal to have Boeing 777-300ER tanker





The Kansas Modification Center (KMC) and the National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) are proposing the conversion of used Boeing 777-300ERs to become aerial refueling aircraft for the United States Air Force (USAF) KC-Y program. ).

Jim Gibbs, president and CEO of KMC, has already submitted information to the US Air Force in response to the request for information it issued last year, as pointed out by our partner Aviacionline. The CEO said the concept is to offer the Air Force a refueler not for frontline combat zones but for support tasks, similar to what Omega Air Refueling does.

Omega provides non-combat aerial refueling services to the US Navy, Air Force and select NATO countries. It operates with Boeing KC-707 and McDonnell Douglas KDC-10 aircraft, acquired second-hand and used mainly for training in in-flight refueling operations, freeing up the Forces’ own assets for other operational tasks.





Consequently, KMC and NIAR’s bid would not be in direct competition with Boeing, which is re-offering its KC-46A, nor with Lockheed Martin, which seeks with its LMXT but seeks to keep a small part of that pie.

Choosing the 777-300ER

Gibbs said that KMC and NIAR chose the 777-300ER over the 777-200ER or LR as the better platform because, in his opinion, “The 777, especially the -300, makes a lot of sense now. It is a modern aircraft with a very low flight time, the aircraft itself can carry around 200,000 pounds of structural payload with very minor modifications.”.

Gibbs adds: “You can take this aircraft, add some existing features to it, like the KC-135 nozzle, and simplify the fuel unloading process. I think you would have a very capable refueler.”. If the mission radius is 3,000 miles, a 777 can carry 150,000 pounds of fuel.

“The 777-300ER has a higher gross weight than any other competitor, with the exception of the -200LR. The 777-300 is a larger aircraft, it shares the same wing box and much of the airframe with the -200, or most of the airframe. We need to put 100 tankers in the fleet. There aren’t that many -200LRs out there.”pointed out Gibbs, justifying the choice of the Boeing 777-300ER model.

It will be interesting to see how this offering evolves.





