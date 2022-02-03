Vasco beats Nova Iguaçu and remains undefeated in the Carioca Championship

Playing in São Januário, Vasco made the home factor count, beat Nova Iguaçu by 3 to 2, with Nenê and Raniel inspired again, and remained undefeated in the Carioca Championship. However, the goal conceded at the end brought “scare”, made Cruz-Maltino lose the leadership of the competition.

Nenê scored two goals, while Raniel scored one. The duo is the top scorer of the State and has three goals in three matches so far. Samuel played both for the Baixada Fluminense team.

Rival Flamengo, who beat Boavista 3-0, has the same seven points as Cruz-Maltino, but has an advantage in goal difference. Botafogo can also reach seven points tomorrow if they beat Madureira.

On Sunday (6), Vasco will face Madureira in Conselheiro Galvão, Tricolor Suburbano’s stadium, and Nova Iguaçu will visit Botafogo at Nilton Santos.

Thiago Rodrigues increasingly confident

Hired for this season after standing out at CSA, goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues is increasingly confident at Vasco and made a good start, doing very well in the times he was required.

The best – Raniel and Nenê

The striker remains inspired by his beginnings at Vasco. In addition to scoring the goal, he created opportunities, was participatory and showed a sense of collectivity throughout the match. More and more confidence is gained in São Januário. Nenê, on the other hand, continued to excel in technical quality, having scored a penalty with extreme category and another where he was very intelligent in the conclusion.

The worst – Juninho

Vasco’s young midfielder was not as participative as in the first two rounds and was absent from the game. Left-back Edimar was another discreet player in the match. Already the midfielder Matheus Barbosa, despite a lot of willingness and some steals, flirted with the expulsion.

Vasco’s performance

Vasco was dominant for most of the game and imposed himself as the owner of the house. In some moments, the finishing touches were lacking. In the defensive system, he gave some spaces to Nova Iguaçu’s long-distance shots that took danger.

In the second half, he created many opportunities and could have scored more goals.

Nova Iguaçu’s performance

The team from Baixada Fluminense tried to exploit the counterattacks, but lacked a little more quality up front. The main highlights were the midfielders Dieguinho and Andrey. The latter made a beautiful move in the goal scored by Samuel.

In pain, Yuri is vetoed

The midfielder Yuri was vetoed by the medical department for having pain in his right ankle. He was replaced by Matheus Barbosa.

Vasco’s warm-up

A minute of silence for Moise

Vasco performed some posthumous tributes before the match. Among them, the Congolese Moïse Mugenyi Kabagambe, brutally murdered this week in Barra da Tijuca (west of Rio de Janeiro).

DATASHEET:

VASCO 3 x 2 NOVA IGUAÇU

Place: São Januário, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date: 02/02/2022 (Wednesday)

Hour: 21:35 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Paulo Renato Moreira da Silva Coelho

Auxiliaries: Carlos Henrique Alves de Lima Filho and Thiago Gomes Magalhães

Yellow cards: Matheus Barbosa, Juninho (VAS); Gilberto (NIG)

goals: Nenê, 18 minutes into the first half (VAS); Raniel, 7 minutes into the second half (VAS); Nenê, 16 minutes into the second half (VAS); Samuel, 37 minutes into the second half (NIG); Samuel, 47 minutes into the second half (NIG)

VASCO: Thiago Rodrigues; Weverton, Ulisses, Anderson Conceição and Edimar; Matheus Barbosa (Galarza), Juninho (MT), Nenê (Isaque), Bruno Nazário (Jhon Sánchez) and Gabriel Pec; Raniel (Getúlio). Technician: Zé Ricardo.

NEW IGUAÇU: Luis Henrique, Leonardo, André Santos, Gilberto (Carlinhos) and Rafinha; Abuda (Dedé), Vinícius, Andrey and Luã Lúcio (Rodrigo Andrade); Dieguinho (Vandinho) and Samuel. Technician: Carlos Victor