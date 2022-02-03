Vehicle sales fall and have the worst January in 17 years, says Fenabrave

The vehicle industry started 2022 with the worst January in sales in 17 years. According to the balance released this Wednesday, 2nd, by Fenabrave, the dealership association, 126,500 units were licensed in the country during the past month, including passenger cars, light utility vehicles, trucks and buses. Since less than 110 thousand vehicles registered in the same month of 2005, January has not been so low.

The drop compared to the same period last year was 26.1%. Compared to December, when the market showed signs of reaction with the best volume of 2021, the drop was even greater: 38.9%.

In a worrying sign about demand after the escalation of both prices and the cost of financing cars, the negative result took place at a time of greater availability of products in stores, given the pull in production by automakers at the end of last year.

When commenting on the performance, the president of Fenabrave, José Maurício Andreta Jr., cited the high interest rates and the lower availability of income, given the persistent inflation, among the reasons behind the fall in sales in January. According to him, the heavy rains and the new wave of contamination by the ômicron variant also helped to reduce the movement in the concessionaires.

The forecast of the entity that represents the resellers is a 4.6% growth in vehicle registrations this year, a goal that, after the weak January, will only be possible if the monthly average of the market rises above 180 thousand units. It is something that in the last seven months only happened in December due to the restricted supply of cars on the market.

The negative performance of the first month of the year was once again driven by the segment of cars and light utilities, such as pickups and vans, where there was a drop of 28.3% against January last year. In comparison with December, the decline was 39.8%.

Just like last year, Fiat started 2022 in the lead, with 20% of total car and light commercial sales. Following are General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen, tied with 11.2% of the market, and Hyundai (10.8%).

“Uncertainties about the economy and high interest rates, with greater selectivity for the offer of credit, affect financing conditions”, commented Andreta Jr.. He adds that there is still a lack of products in stores, despite the increase in stock at dealerships. disclosed last month by Anfavea, the automakers association.

With a total of 8,500 units, truck sales rose 17.3% compared to January 2021, but retreated 28.9% against December.

Fenabrave’s balance still shows a 3.3% increase in bus sales compared to the same period last year. In comparison with December, collective deliveries (1,400 units) were down 10.9%.