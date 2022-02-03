Video shows the moment when sewage starts to leak at the work of Line 6-Orange on Marginal do Tietê, in SP | São Paulo

In the images that circulate on social media, it is possible to see the exact moment that the large armadillo from the Acciona concessionaire – responsible for the construction of the line – is finishing digging the tunnel and finding what appears to be the Aquinos ventilation opening, located on Marginal do Tietê. .

Before the armadillo arrives, dirty water begins to leak from the tunnel ceiling in a strong jet, causing the workers who were at the construction site to flee. (see video above).

Government sources in São Paulo confirmed to the TV Globo that the recording was actually made at the construction site of Line 6 – Orange on Tuesday morning (1).

The sewage leak was responsible for the opening of the huge crater that formed on the Marginal do Tietê, generated by soil erosion that occupied three lanes of the local lane on Tuesday (1).

Sewage that leaked from a pipe near the Metro project began to be pumped into the Sabesp network

The sewage that leaked from the so-called ITi-1 interceptor, the 7.5 km long supertunnel built under the Tietê Marginal by Sabesp, flooded the open wells in the stretch of Line-6 ​​and began to be drained on Thursday morning ( 3).

The water began to be pumped directly to a sewage network interceptor jointly by technicians from Sabesp and the Acciona concessionaire and, according to the São Paulo government, it will not be dumped into the Tietê River.

“The pumping of sewage is already starting, it is being done by the other well that is in Tietê on the other side of the waterfront. It is being done by taking it out of the ditch and being thrown into the sewer in a sewage interceptor as well. environmental point of view, no harm”, said Paulo José Galli, secretary of Metropolitan Transport.

See, from various angles, the increase in the crater near the Marginal Tietê runway

The concreting service of the crater was completed on the night of this Wednesday (2). After the completion of the work, the need to place piles to stop soil erosion was discarded and the central lane of the Marginal will be released at 17:00.

The local runway, the one most affected by the accident, has yet to be released.

Hole in the crater that opened in the works on Metro line 6 and completely closed with concrete on Marginal Tietê, in the city of São Paulo, SP, this Thursday, 03.

In a note, the Secretariat of Metropolitan Transport and Sabesp, state that the central lane has safety conditions for the circulation of cars.

“An on-site analysis was carried out, which showed that the work of concreting the opening caused by the accident next to the Ventilation Well of the Orange Metro Line-6 ​​and the rupture of the sewage pipe next to the works was successful. , it will not be necessary to install piles to contain the local runway of Marginal Tietê”, says the text.

Also according to the state management, fences will be installed to preserve the site, protect the population, allow the cleaning of the space and prevent the curiosity of drivers for the work of the teams from causing a slowdown in the flow of vehicles.

Crater concreting on Marginal Tietê is completed

The hole was filled with 4,000 m³ of concrete, the equivalent of 650 concrete mixer trucks.

12,000 m³ of stones were poured into the VSE Aquinos well, which corresponds to 1,200 dump trucks – the amount of concrete used could build 6 16-story buildings.

More than 220 employees from the Secretariat, Sabesp and Linha Uni were involved in carrying out these works.

Concreting of an open crater on the Marginal

The crater and ventilation tunnel were concreted to provide more support and prevent further landslides on the Marginal Tietê runway, in addition to supporting the ruptured sewage pipe in order to carry out repairs.

The sewage from 9 neighborhoods that passed through the broken pipe was transferred to another parallel collection network.

Open crater in Marginal Tietê begins to be covered with tons of concrete

The repair of the pipe has not yet started, as it will be necessary to wait for the concreting to finish and the removal of the water that leaked, which will be done through the well of the Metro work that is on the opposite side of the waterfront.

Understand the importance of Marginal Tietê for the city of São Paulo

20 thousand tons of concrete

The concreting of the mega hole started at dawn from Tuesday to Wednesday (2) and about 120 company trucks took turns to transport about 20 thousand tons of concrete from seven Concreserv plants to the accident site, said Fábio Novaes, president of company.

Concreserv says more than a thousand concrete trucks will be used to repair the crater in SP

On Wednesday morning (2), stone trucks were also recorded in the region transporting stones used to stabilize the hole. The stones were thrown into the hole, along with the mortar.

According to Paulo José Galli, the state’s Transport Secretary, the extra costs with undermining, such as expenses with rocks and concrete, will be paid by Acciona, as they are already included in the engineering risks. The concession value of the contract will not increase.

Central region sewage

At the beginning of the week, the Secretary of Transport stated that the release of the Marginal could take place within ten days.

He also said that the sewage that leaked into the ventilation shaft and into the crater will be removed through the other ditch located towards Castello Branco da Marginal, as the water has flooded the entire tunnel, which connects the two points.

“The rocks are placed in the ventilation ditch to give stability to the whole system and once that stability is achieved, we will remove the sewage through the ditch on the other side of Marginal Tietê”, explained Galli.

The big armadillos that was in the tunnel at the time of the collapse was damaged and new parts will be purchased to repair it.

Trucks carrying stones that were used to fill the crater formed on Marginal Tietê

See how it was and how the open crater on Marginal Tietê was

The accident occurred on the local lane of Marginal Tietê, towards Rodovia Ayrton Senna, after Ponte do Piqueri, in the North Zone of São Paulo, on Tuesday morning (1st).

A crater opened up on Marginal Tietê after the asphalt gave way next to the work on the Metro Line 6-Orange, on Marginal Tietê, in Freguesia do Ó, in the North Zone of São Paulo.

The collapse took place next to a dug well built between the future Santa Marina and Freguesia do Ó stations. Over the course of the morning, the hole grew in size.

According to Galli, a leak from a sewer gallery caused the accident. Probably the ground did not support the weight of the gallery, which passed 3 meters above the machine known as “tatuzão” and ended up breaking.

Also according to Galli, the “tatuzão” did not reach the pipe. It is not yet known what caused the leak. The government investigates the causes.

Initially, the Fire Department reported that a “tatuzão” had ruptured a pipeline, which flooded the gallery. However, the secretary claims that the equipment passed three meters below the gallery and there was no collision with the pipeline.

The “tatuzão” was damaged after the accident at the work. The equipment was 1.8 meters away from the place that collapsed. For the president of the Engineering Institute of São Paulo, Paulo Ferreira, the trepidation caused by the armadillos is one of the hypotheses for the accident.

What is known is that the armadillos was heading south, towards the Tietê River, between the future Santa Marina and Freguesia do Ó stations, and was about 3 meters below the level of the sewage pipe that broke and flooded the work. , next to the ventilation shaft.

The cause of the sewer rupture is still unknown and will be investigated.

Due to the accident, the municipal vehicle rotation will be suspended in the city of São Paulo until Friday (4).

Infographic shows how the collapse occurred in the construction of the São Paulo subway

CRATER UNDER CONSTRUCTION OF LINE 6 OF THE SUBWAY