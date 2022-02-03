Volvo announces R$ 1.5 billion investment in trucks and buses in Brazil

the swedish giant Volvo announced this Wednesday, 2nd, that it will invest R$ 1.5 billion in Brazil until 2025. The investments of the automaker, which produces trucks and buses in the capital of Paraná, Curitibawill be directed, mainly, to the research and development of new products and services.

The announcement was made after Volvo closed 2021 with the best year since arriving in Brazil – the second largest market for the Swedish brand’s trucks in the world. In total, Volvo sold 21,800 trucks in the country, which represents a growth of 45.7% over 2020. To get the job done, the company expanded its team, which today has more than 4,000 workers.

Including the other countries, Volvo delivered 25,800 trucks throughout the Latin America in 2021, surpassing by 43% the total of the previous year, when the market suffered the heaviest impact of the covid-19 pandemic, which had effects on cargo transport worldwide.

“For 2022, we see good prospects. However, production chain challenges, both in terms of capacity and increasing costs, will require attention throughout the year,” said Wilson Lirmann, president of Volvo Latin America, referring to the global shortage of chips, which have been limiting the production of automotive industry.

The vehicle industry started the year 2022 with the worst month of January in sales in 17 years, according to data from Fenabrave, an association of dealerships. In January, 126,500 units were licensed in the country, including passenger cars, light utility vehicles, trucks and buses. The last time there were such low sales figures was in 2005, when fewer than 110,000 vehicles were sold. The fall in January this year compared to the same period in 2021 was 26.1%.