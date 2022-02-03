Volvo extends investment cycle in Brazil with an investment of R$ 1.5 billion

Two years after announcing an investment of R$ 1 billion in Brazil, the truck and bus manufacturer Volvo decided to expand its investment cycle with new resources. Now, the Swedish company will invest approximately R$ 1.5 billion in its operations in the country in the period from 2022 to 2025. The announcement was made to the press, together with the disclosure of the company’s 2021 results in Brazil on this Wednesday (2).

The amount will be used mainly for research and development of new products and services. “Volvo Caminhões will receive the most significant share, but we will also invest in the development of service networks and digitalization,” he said. Wilson Lirmann, president of the Volvo Latin America Group. So, the main part of the contribution should come to the company’s industrial park in Curitibawhere the brand’s heavy vehicles (trucks and buses) and engines are produced.

The new cycle begins at a time when the company is optimistic about the results achieved in 2021, but cautious, especially in the face of issues such as rising inflation, which, in Lirmann’s words, “puts a chill on the economy as a whole.” ”. Another point of attention is the supply chain, which has not yet recovered from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company remains the leader in the sale of heavy trucks

For the company, 2021 was “the best year in Volvo’s history since [ela] settled in Brazil”. Sales explain: 21,823 units were sold in Brazil, 45.7% more than last year, in addition to exports to Latin America. Of these, almost 18,000 were heavy models, a segment in which the brand remained the leader – and in which it projects to grow around 10% this year.

In the case of buses, 1,080 urban and road chassis, heavy and semi-heavy, were delivered. Of this total, 368 vehicles were licensed in Brazil. The remaining 712 buses went to countries in Latin America and several countries in Africa. In 2021, 66% of bus business went outside Brazil, confirming the export profile of the brand’s Brazilian bus operation.