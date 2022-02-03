War and misery: understand why thousands leave the Democratic Republic of Congo, home of the young Moïse Kabagambe, murdered in Rio | World

It is important to distinguish the country, whose capital is Kinshasa and which until 1997 was called the Republic of Zaire, from its neighbor, the much smaller Republic of Congo, whose capital is Brazzaville.

Understand the conflict scenario in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Ravaged by a civil war that ended in 2003 (read more below), the DRC has one of the most challenging humanitarian situations in the world today, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

Sectors of the country are considered by the UN a level 3 emergency, the highest in terms of urgency of need for help. Currently, the UN mission in the country is commanded by a Brazilian, General Marcos de Sá Affonso da Costa.

Between 2017 and 2019 alone, more than 5 million people were internally displaced in the country, not counting the hundreds of thousands who fled to neighboring nations, such as Angola and Zambia, mainly.

The situation is especially worrying in the Kasai region, where more than 896,000 people are displaced. Many returned there after the civil war ended to find their property completely destroyed and no relatives alive.

In African countries alone, there are more than 918,000 Congolese refugees and asylum seekers.

Paradoxically, the Democratic Republic of Congo still receives refugees despite its critical situation. Also according to UNHCR, there are more than half a million people from Burundi, the Central African Republic and South Sudan seeking refuge there, simply because they have nowhere else to go.

According to a report by the National Committee for Refugees (Conare), of the Ministry of Justice, in 2020, 113 people from the Democratic Republic of Congo entered the refugee recognition process in the country. The report shows that 28 requests were granted, 39 were rejected and 34 processes were extinguished.

Between 2011 and 2020, according to Conare, of the 26,577 people who were recognized as refugees, 1,050 were born or resident in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In the records of the NGO Cáritas, Moïse Kabagambe arrived in Brazil in 2011, at the age of 14. According to the organization’s coordinator, Moïse was the middle brother of the family who, along with the eldest and youngest, left by plane from the Democratic Republic of Congo and landed on Brazilian soil.

Moïse’s mother, Lotsove Lolo Lavy Ivone, explains that they are from the Hema ethnic group, involved in a civil tribal war with the Lendu, in the Ituri region.

The confrontation between the two groups, predominantly pastoralists and farmers, respectively, from the northeast of the country, had a period of greater intensity during the civil war, but violent episodes of armed conflict persist today.

The violent conflicts in the DRC, which mainly affect civilians, victims of armed attacks, looting, sexual attacks and murders, have their origins in ethnic rivalries and fights over natural resources, as the country, despite its economic poverty, is fertile in mineral resources. , with mines of diamonds, copper, cobalt, gold and niobium.

According to the UN, Hutu rebels from neighboring Rwanda, responsible for a genocide in 1994 that killed approximately 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus, crossed the border and took refuge in the DRC.

In 1997, Mobutu Sese Seko, president since 1965, was forced into exile, and rebel leader Laurent D. Kabila took over.

Kabila, in turn, disassociated himself from his Rwandan supporters, who went on to support another rebellion, this time against Kabila himself. The entire region became involved in the conflict, which sparked a civil war.

On one side were the government of the DRC, Angola, Zimbabwe and Namibia. On the other, the DRC rebels, supported by Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi. The confrontation became known as the “Africa World War”.

Kabila was assassinated in 2001 by his bodyguard, and his son, Joseph Kabila, assumed the presidency of the DRC in his place.

The first civilized transition of power in the history of the Democratic Republic of Congo would only take place in January 2019, when Félix Tshisekedi took office as president, after winning elections marked by chaos, threats and torched ballot boxes at the end of the previous year – and with a result contested by Joseph Kabila.

The violence, however, continues. On Wednesday, at least 60 people were killed in a militia attack on a camp for displaced people in the east of the country, according to the head of a local humanitarian group and a witness, quoted by Reuters.

Both sources told Reuters that Codeco militia was responsible for the killings, which took place in the Savo camp in Ituri province.