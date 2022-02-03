Watch Gran Turismo 7’s State of Play in full; summary of news

Facebook

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

As we can see, a lot happens in GT7, and there are options for all tastes: for newcomers to the franchise and for long-time fans. That’s the purpose of GT7: to celebrate the notion of today’s motoring culture and inspire people to participate, whether it’s an interest in racing, landscapes and photography or visual design, tuning and car collections.

Now, on to the details. When you take the wheel on March 4th, how will the game introduce the modes revealed in State of Play? Check out a brief summary of the experience you will have when accessing the game for the first time.

Musical Rally

The first step will be to drive a Porsche Carrera Speedster ’56 through the Musical Rally. In short, it’s an arcade-style race where you enjoy fast-paced, upbeat music while trying to reach the checkpoints before time runs out. For starters, it’s also a way to experience GT simulation gameplay and an opportunity to set steering wheel and pedal control type and steering assist presets (Auto Brakes, Braking Zones, Steering Lines, etc. ).

car purchase

As we saw in State of Play, the World Map is your base of operations in GT7’s resort-themed world. The first task is to use credits received in the game to buy a used car of your choice (in this case, a Toyota Aqua S ’11). With the car at your disposal, go to the Garage and then visit the new Café.

Coffee

This cozy place offers “menu” activities that grant new cars and other game progress rewards.* The first activity on the menu is to purchase three Japanese compact cars, one of which you have already purchased. Now two are missing, but how to get them? They are awarded in specific races advertised on the menu. Venture out to these tracks in the World Circuit area of ​​the map, meet the ranking requirements (in this case, 3rd place or higher) and you’re good to go! The cars are yours.

License Center

Then you’ll unlock the License Center, which includes rigorous driving tests known to GT veterans the world over. Fortunately, it’s not too difficult to get the first B license, so even novice players manage to complete the test in time. Getting B licenses, then A licenses (and so on) teaches you valuable skills to apply throughout your GT7 journey.

tuning

With multiple cars in the garage and new skills at your disposal, a Café menu will take you straight to the new Tuning Workshop. As expected, the place is full of pieces of all shapes and sizes (see a preview in the full video), with even more options to unlock as you play. As you acquire new cars, for example, you increase your collector level, and upon reaching level 4, you unlock the “Sports Club” category in the Tuning Workshop.

Run, collect, unlock, modify… Whatever you do, you’re probably contributing to another element of the game. The Café menu will also guide you to new areas and modes. Following the directions is a great way to take full advantage of all the sounds and visuals of GT7.

All this content appears in the first few hours of the game (depending on races won, menu activities completed, among others). Soon after, you set off for a special championship at the High Speed ​​Ring. This will open up Brand Central, where you can buy new vehicles from over 50 manufacturers and tuners.

And this is just the tip of the iceberg. As you progress through the game, you get access to a number of other features such as GT Auto which allows you to customize the look and maintenance of the cars, the Visual Editor, Scapes, race photos and much more. Watch the full State of Play video to learn more.

Information

Gran Turismo 7 will be released on March 4, 2022 for PS4 and PS5. The 25th Anniversary Edition is on pre-sale in Brazil.