What are the foods that work as a sedative against insomnia?

Approximately 90 million Brazilians suffer from sleeping difficulties. The data are from the World Health Organization (WHO) and light up an alert for individual care. Whether mild or moderate, insomnia is a condition that causes many negative effects on citizens.

A bad night’s sleep increases stress levels and the release of hormones that negatively affect the body. The person feels more tired and moody, in addition to being more likely to develop cardiovascular diseases and mental disorders. That’s why we’ve separated some foods that can directly help with sleep quality.

Regulated food can help you sleep better

First, know that insomnia can reach a chronic degree and should be monitored by a professional. However, it often appears as a side effect of a bad day. Anxiety, sadness and stress prevent the body from relaxing properly.

Some people have had sleepless nights because of insomnia. The problem is that sleep is vital for human beings and needs quality. A good night’s sleep can alleviate a number of problems. So start applying the following eating techniques today to improve your health.

Check out some natural tranquilizers that can help eliminate insomnia

1 – Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds have a high concentration of tryptophan. This substance stimulates the production of serotonin, which is directly responsible for regulating sleep. In addition, it increases good mood and the feeling of well-being. These foods also contain magnesium, which lessens the stress load.

2 – Whole grains

They are rich in more complex carbohydrates, which can help with diets. In addition to containing fibers, vitamins and minerals highly indicated to improve the absorption of tryptophan by the body.

3 – Oats

Oatmeal is an excellent source of melatonin, which is nothing more than the famous sleep hormone. It immensely helps the body to relax and works as a great natural tranquilizer.