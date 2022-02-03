What Bolsonaro will do in Russia at a time of high tension with Ukraine

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on What Bolsonaro will do in Russia at a time of high tension with Ukraine 9 Views

  • Leandro Prazeres
  • From BBC News Brazil in Brasilia

Bolsonaro in profile, with a serious face

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Bolsonaro’s visit to Russia began to be planned in 2021

President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the second week of February, during a visit that the Brazilian will make to Moscow.

It is in this context that Bolsonaro will lead the Brazilian delegation to Russia. But after all: what will the president do in the country commanded by Putin? Diplomatic sources heard by BBC News Brasil indicate that Bolsonaro’s agenda in Russia will be short and should include a formal meeting with Putin, a business event and attempts to keep the flow of fertilizer exports to Brazilian agribusiness open.

Bolsonaro’s visit to Russia began to build at the end of last year, when Foreign Minister Carlos França met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow. During the visit, the formal invitation was made and the Brazilian government accepted.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Cruzeiro vs América: refereeing mistakes and surrounded by controversies; see bids

In the first half of the game between Cruzeiro and América, this Wednesday (2), at …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved