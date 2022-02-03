With the Selic rate at 9.25% per year, and the projection of new increases in 2022, Caixa must make changes to the conditions for the release of real estate credit. In short, the bank denied changing its interest rates on real estate credit, in the modality prefixed by the Referential Rate (TR).

Currently, the over-the-counter rate is 8.99% per year, a value practiced since November 2021. According to Caixa, there will be a “adequacy in the conditions for application of reducers, which rates can vary between 8% pa and 8.8% pa, depending on the customer’s relationship with the bank”. Below, check out the requirements for reducing interest on real estate credit.

Caixa: what is the new requirement for interest reduction on real estate credit?

In short, to achieve a reduction in interest rates on mortgage loans, it is necessary to:

Hire more products and services at Caixa, such as opening a salary account, taking out insurance, accepting credit cards and making investments, among others.

In addition, in order to achieve a reduction in interest rates on real estate credit, the bank also added that “variations of the gearboxes may occur depending on the behavior of the market”. Changes need to take place in February.

In addition, in the opinion of Gilson Oliveira, professor of Finance at Ibmec-RJ, by making the rules more rigid to release cheaper credit, Caixa is practicing a disguised increase in interest rates:

“The readjustment they are making is the final rate. Banking products have to be evaluated individually, and it is often not in the property buyer’s interest to purchase these services. It’s a market move. Private banks raised their rates. In practice, those who hire a loan will now have to commit a greater share of their income, acquire a cheaper property or offer a larger down payment”.

