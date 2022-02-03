What is the position of Brazil in relation to Russia vs Ukraine?

While the whole world is aware of the tension on the Russian-Ukrainian border, President Jair Bolsonaro announces a trip to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The trip at such a critical moment in the international relations of the two countries raised questions: after all, what is Brazil’s position in relation to Russia and Ukraine?

Hello everyone, I am Professor Danuzio Neto and, in this article, we will understand what Brazil’s diplomatic position has been in relation to Russia and Ukraine and what are the real reasons behind the president’s trip.

As it is a geopolitical topic that has gained a lot of prominence in the media in recent days, the chances of being a topic charged in current affairs in your public contest are strong.

Brazil’s position in relation to Russia vs Ukraine

According to what diplomatic sources told BBC Brazil, Brazil has a position of not meddling in the matter between Russia and Ukraine.

President Jair Bolsonaro is due to meet with President Vladimir Putin in the second week of February and, despite the diplomatic stance of non-interference, the trip has been seen as inappropriate by other countries, especially the United States.

According to Folha de São Paulo, Washington was trying to diplomatically isolate President Putin and pressuring Bolsonaro to cancel the trip.

The US’s concern is that Bolsonaro’s trip is seen as support for Russia in relation to the tension in Ukraine. Similar pressure would be on Argentine President Alberto Fernandez.

What is the trip about?

According to sources heard by BBC Brazil, Bolsonaro’s agenda in Russia will, in fact, be a business event with attempts to negotiate fertilizers for Brazilian agribusiness.

The expectation is that a delegation of Brazilian agribusiness entrepreneurs will also participate in the meeting.

Summary of what is happening in Russia vs Ukraine

The main point behind the growing tension is the possible accession of Ukraine and Georgia to NATO.

Russia has demanded that NATO guarantee that it will not expand and join Ukraine and Georgia.

The country also demanded that the Americans and their allies desist from carrying out maneuvers and military deployments in Eastern Europe.

The United States has spoken of an “imminent” threat from Russia to Ukraine and has put some 8,500 troops on alert.

