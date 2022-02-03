What to do with investments before the new Selic? Experts evaluate Copom’s decision

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank decides this Wednesday (2) the new level of the basic interest rate – the Selic – currently set at 9.25% per year.

The market expectation – unanimous, in the case of hedge fund managers – is that the increase will be 1.5 percentage points, taking the Selic to 10.75% per year.

If the scenario is confirmed, the current cycle of monetary tightening will add up to an increase of 8.75 percentage points and will be the most intense since 1999. At the time, in the midst of the currency crisis, the BC increased the Selic rate by 20 percentage points at once. .

The current cycle began in March 2020, when the economy’s basic interest rates were still at the lowest level in history, at 2% per year. In the prevailing view among managers, it should continue until May – at least this is the expectation of two thirds of respondents. For just under a third, the cycle could end in March.

An XP survey with 36 managers shows that, for 28% of them, the Selic rate should stop at 12% per year at the end of the cycle. For another 28%, the rate will reach 12.25% per year. These are the most numerous bets.

Given this perspective, 78% of managers say that they currently either do not have interest-rate positions, or have a small to medium bet on future interest-rate declines. The rest, on the contrary, claim to have a small to medium bet on rising future interest rates.

More than half of the managers – more precisely, 52% – believe that there will be a rise in the local stock market and, therefore, have a small or medium bet in this regard. Another 6% have an “important” bet. Confidence in B3’s performance is greater than in previous surveys.

Regarding the exchange market, 45% of managers believe that the dollar will fall against the real and 16% indicate that they expect the opposite, a high. A slice of 39% of participants say they have no positions in dollars at the moment.

