WhatsApp for Android will no longer have unlimited backups on Google Drive

THE Whatsapp will no longer have unlimited backups on Google Drive , informs WABetaInfo. According to information found in the app, the agreement between Google and WhatsApp may be nearing its end.

Read more: The technology that promises to revolutionize will arrive in the country for R$250 per month

It was in 2018 that WhatsApp and Google announced that backups no longer take up space on Drive. This agreement is maintained until now, four years later, but according to the information found by WABetaInfo, this could change soon.

Backups to Drive will have a limit

The WABetaInfo report explains that some lines of code were found in the WhatsApp app that mention a limit in the future on Drive backups. Still, the code implies that Google will still offer a free storage quota for WhatsApp backups, in addition, the app will display a message when that free space in Drive is close to the limit.

More details are unknown so far, for example in regards to the new free but limited storage plan WhatsApp will offer in Drive. Taking into account previous reports that WhatsApp is working on a new tool to manage the size of backup copies, the new free limit would be 2GB.

For people who are wondering “how can I know the size of my WhatsApp backup? “, and so knowing if this theoretical limit of 2 GB would be enough, the answer will be found in the way inside WhatsApp: Settings > Chats > Backup . For example, in my case my backup is 1.6GB, so the 2GB limit would be enough for me. But it’s important to keep in mind that I continually remove and clean the backup, leaving out videos, the vast majority of images and documents. For convenience more than anything.