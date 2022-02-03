Who do you want as the new coach of Corinthians? Vote in My Timo’s poll

Coach Sylvinho was fired and no longer commands the Corinthians team. With the post vacant, the My Helm want to know: who do you, fan, want as the new coach of the alvinegra team?

Sylvinho was fired shortly after the defeat to Santos at the Neo Química Arena valid for Paulistão. The coach made his debut at the club on May 30, 2021, staying in charge of the team for just over seven months.

During his time at the Parque São Jorge club, Sylvinho had a performance of 16 wins, 14 draws and 13 defeats, which culminated in a 48.06% success rate. He also saw his team score 42 goals and concede another 40. The coach had been under strong pressure from the crowd and “gained reinforcements” to improve the team, but failed to show progress in the first three games of the season.

With the position of coach of Corinthians vacant, the My Helm want to know: who would you hire for the position? The options chosen are from technicians who are free on the market at the moment and who have already had their names involved with Corinthians or in requests from Fiel in recent times. Vote in the poll below!

