Who receives the PIS/Pasep allowance in 2022? See benefit rules

THE PIS/Pasep salary bonus returned to be paid by the federal government. As last year’s was suspended/postponed, the base year will correspond to 2020. Workers will be able to make the query through the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF).

Payments from the Social Integration Program (PIS) will be released as of February 8 by Caixa Econômica Federal. This is for workers in the private sector.

Payments from the Public Servant Heritage Program (Pasep) will be released from February 15th by Banco do Brasil (for public servants).

Who is entitled to PIS/Pasep?

To be entitled to the benefit, the worker must be enrolled for at least five years in PIS or enrolled in Pasep. It also needs to be registered in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS).

In order to be entitled to the benefit, the worker must have received up to two minimum wages per month and have worked in 2020 at least 30 days.

It is important to note that the amount paid to the worker will refer to the length of service worked in 2020. If it has been 12 months, the benefit will be a minimum wage.

How to make a benefit inquiry?

The worker needs to make an appointment through the Carteira de Trabalho Digital app or by calling 158 to find out if he is entitled to the salary allowance for the year 2020.

In total, around R$ 20 billion in benefits will be granted to workers.

How to download and access the application?

The Digital Work Card application can be downloaded on your cell phone, tablet or iPad. Through the system (iOS or Android), it will be possible to install the app. There, the worker will log in with his CPF number, if he has already registered with gov.br.

If the worker does not have access by the federal government, he will need to do so. Then, interested parties must click on the app link that has the name “benefits”. Then, click on the “Salary Allowance” option. Only then will it be possible to know whether or not you are entitled to the benefit.