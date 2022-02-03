Who was Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, head of the Islamic State killed in operation in Syria | World

The attack left 13 dead, including 7 civilians (3 women and 4 children), according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH).

This was the largest US operation in the country since the death of then-IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2019 – al-Qurayshi’s predecessor.

According to the US, al-Qurayshi would have set off explosive devices when he was surrounded by US Special Forces – detonating the third floor of the building in which he was located.

US says it killed Islamic State leader

Al-Qurayshi replaced al-Baghdadi immediately after his death was confirmed., in 2019 – and was named by the group as a “prominent figure in jihad [guerra santa]”, without providing details.

Other than the name, nothing else has been released by the terrorist group.

Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was just one of the names used by the terrorist organization to refer to the new boss.

Other aliases were chosen to try to bypass the American intelligence service, such as Hajji Abdallah, Abdul Amir, Abul Umar and al-Mawla.

According to the US Department of Justice, al-Qurayshi was born in Mosul, Iraq, in 1976. He would have acted directly in kidnappings, murders, and human trafficking.

A report by The Washington Post in 2021 revealed that al-Qurayshi became a US informant at the end of the first decade of the 2000s – when he was imprisoned.

He reportedly helped identify IS leaders in Iraq between 2007 and 2008. The Post reported that he handed over “vital information” such as names, phone numbers and sketches of the terrorists.

Al-Qurayshi would have stopped cooperating, the newspaper said, when he did not receive a counterpart from the US government for the information given.

The US Department of Justice website claims that al-Qurayshi was for many years a member of the al-Qaeda terrorist organization in Iraq.

According to the US government, he maintained a stable position within the movement until he split from the group and occupied a high position in IS.

While ISIS emerged as an offshoot of al-Qaeda and pursues goals very similar to the organization created by Osama bin Laden, the two groups went from being allies to rivals in 2014.

US operation in Syria leaves dead, building destroyed

“Last night, under my direction, US military forces in northwest Syria successfully conducted a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our allies and make the world a safer place,” Joe Biden said in a statement released. by the White House.

“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we took from the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi – the leader of ISIS [Estado Islâmico, na sigla em inglês]”, continued the American president.

Early, the Pentagon had previously claimed that special forces “performed an overnight counter-terrorist mission in northwest Syria” and that “the mission was a success”. “There were no casualties among American forces.”

Biden also highlighted the fact that no soldiers were killed in the operation. “All Americans safely returned from the operation. May God protect our troops.”