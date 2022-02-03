Why did Neymar spend R$6 million on ‘images’ of monkeys? Understand what NFTs are and how you can profit from them (without having to shell out millions of reais)

a movement of Neymar caught the attention of the news last week: the football star paid 6 million reais in “images” of monkeys bored. The news came to light after the ace changed his profile picture on twitter and published a tweet saying “I am an ape” (“I am a monkey”, in Portuguese). We know money is not a problem for Neymar, but did he need to spend it? 6 million just to have a new profile picture?

Although it looks that way from afar, Neymar didn’t spend 6 million on mere images. Those monkeys are actually NFTs very exclusive to Bored Ape Yacht Club. Much more than avatars, these monkeys are like a “membership card” of a club that includes not only the PSG star but also the presenter Jimmy Fallon, the singer Justin Bieber and the rapper Eminem. And believe it or not: behind those illustrations, there is a multi-million market on the rise.

But calm down, if you still don’t understand this NFT story, follow me and I’ll explain why so many people are betting on this new business and how you can do the same without having to have Neymar’s bank account.

NFT over there, NFT over here: after all, what does that mean?

If you’ve been following the economics and tech news, you’ve certainly heard a lot about NFT in recent months. The topic is so hot that Collins Dictionary chose NFT as the word of the year 2021. And not only in the newspapers, but in the market we also see a “fever”. In 2021, NFT sales reached 25 billion dollarsaccording to data from DappRadar.

Explaining once and for all: NFTs (non-fungible tokens, in Portuguese translation) are like digital certificates of authenticitywhich cannot be replicated.

Think of an NFT as a work of art. You can buy replicas of the Mona Lisa at any street vendor out there, but the original by Da Vinci is in the possession of the Louvre. The same thing with Neymar’s “monkeys”. You can go to Google now and download the images identical to the ones purchased by the player, but the original ownership is his.

In this new context, virtually anything can become NFT: artwork, music, game items, memes, photos and even social media posts. Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter, sold the NFT of his first tweet for $2.9 million. Even Wikipedia became NFT and the first edition of the online encyclopedia was auctioned for $750,000.

To tell the truth, the NFTs market is so profitable that Neymar even paid “cheap” on the monkeys. In March of last year, the all-digital work “Every Day: The First 5,000 Days”, by American artist Beeple, was sold for 69.3 million dollars at an auction by Christie’s, one of the most important art houses in the world.

I know it seems strange to pay for a digital work, but just think that, until a few years ago, it also seemed strange to buy airline tickets online, pay for streaming services and send instant messages online. Digital is already our present and will be the future as well.

In the next age of the internet, the so-called Web 3.0, NFTs, as well as cryptocurrencies, will play an important role. And don’t think that this is such a distant future. Transformations are already underway. The year 2021 was very important for the ecosystem of digital assets, which saw its institutional acceptance increase, to the point where a country, El Salvador, adopted Bitcoin as its official currency.

In addition to the art market, NFTs have a very important application in video games that follow the dynamics play to earn: They represent items, such as certain characters, powers or outfits, that can be traded within the game environment and exchanged for in-game tokens (and these for real money).

This creates a secondary market that attracts both players and investors who are only interested in profits. Just take a look at the appreciation of these tokens associated with games, between February and November 2021:

SAND, from The Sandbox game: 8,362%

AXS, from the game Axie Infinity: 13,479%

MANA, from the game Decentraland: 2,993%

It may seem crazy that “little games” are making so much money, but this is the reality of the digital world. Although past returns are no guarantee of future gains, everything indicates that those who haven’t positioned themselves are leaving money on the table and will probably just watch while the NFTs form a new generation of millionaires.

From the floor of the carriage, the NFT fever will not go unnoticed, as there are a lot of “big people” getting in on the act…

NFTs have already conquered Mark Zuckerberg, Adidas, Nike and other big brands

For now the NFTs seem restricted to games and millionaire pieces of art, but the trend is that they become more mainstream and incorporate people’s lives for good. If it depends on the big brands and technology companies, the “future NFT” will not be long in coming.

Just look at the recent moves:

Zuckerberg doesn’t want to be left out of the party or let competitors gain too much strength.

Headline says Facebook and Instagram created platform to trade and sell NFT. Source: Your Money, January 20, 2022.



THE Nikethe footwear giant, also wants to be present in the digital world through NFTs and has made a strategic acquisition for this:

Headline says Nike bought NFT startup to launch digital footwear in the metaverse. Source: Exame, December 14, 2021.



Its main competitor, adidasdid not want to be left behind and is already profiting from this market:

Headline says Adidas collaborative project sold 250 million reais in NFTs in three days. Source: Exame, December 21, 2021.



As a last example: the twitter announced the possibility of putting NFTs as a profile picture. Interestingly, the news was announced shortly after Neymar had placed the reproduction of his NFT as the account’s avatar. After the Mohawk, it seems that the football star has launched yet another trend…

Headline says Twitter debuted feature that allows NFT profile pictures. Source: Folha de São Paulo, January 21, 2022.



Advance ticket to the NFT ‘party’

Although NFTs are increasingly popular in the media and the largest companies in the world are applying heavily to the sector, few people actually invest in this market. A lot of people are just watching the buzz and don’t take the opportunity to seek profits. Unfortunately, these people are the same people who stop making money.

Think of it this way: investing in NFTs right now is like investing in companies like amazon and Google back in the 1990s. Nobody imagined that online shopping would be the future of retail, nor that we would abandon telephone directories and encyclopedias to find all the information on a website. Back then, investing in Amazon and Google also seemed like the stuff of enthusiastic nerds. No one foresaw the radical transformation that these companies would cause in our daily lives.

The same thing happens now with NFTs. It’s a strange concept and still not widespread, but it may be that in a few years, these non-fungible tokens will be incorporated into our lives that phrases like “I bought an NFT” are as common as “I found it on Google” or “I asked for Amazon” .

Right now, you are facing the opportunity to expose yourself to a revolutionary technology that is already forming millionaires around the world and that has caught the attention of companies, football players and other celebrities.

