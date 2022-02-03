Will gasoline go up even more after oil prices rise?

The year 2022 has barely begun and the price of oil is already hitting records due to increased demand, especially because of the resumption of the economy after the critical stage of the pandemic and also due to tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Inevitably, according to experts, this increase will soon reach fuel prices in Brazil.

In 2016, a pricing policy was adopted at Petrobras in which the amount charged for oil-derived fuels became linked to the international market. Therefore, price variations abroad end up reflecting in the Brazilian pocket.

As the importers claim, gasoline should have a rise of 8%. The last adjustment made by Petrobras, on January 11, 2022, was an increase of 4.85% on the price of gasoline and 8.08% on diesel. According to the Reuters agency, on that day of the last adjustment, a barrel of Brent oil was quoted at US$ 83. However, the price is now in the range of US$ 90. But, according to forecasts by the Goldman Sachs Bank, the barrel could reach US$ 100 later this year.

The executive president of the Brazilian Association of Imported Fuels, Sérgio Araújo, told UOL that the prices charged by Petrobras are already very out of date. Last Thursday, the 27th, the market was already expecting an increase of 9% in diesel and 8% in gasoline.

Despite the rise in fuel prices, the fall in the dollar may bring relief in this scenario. Last week, the US currency fell by R$0.113.

However, the fall in the dollar may not be enough to offset the rise in fuel prices, as the trend is for a progressive increase in prices used by Petrobras.

