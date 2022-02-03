Will you fill up? Know the price of gasoline in each state in Brazil

THE gasoline price has already become one of the main topics of conversation circles. Since last year, the price of fuel has gone through consecutive highs, which do not seem to stagnate. And this pessimistic scenario can be seen in all parts of Brazil.

Factors such as logistics, oil prices, the rise of the dollar against the real, in addition to state and municipal taxes, mean that the value of selling the product at gas stations continues to rise. However, in some states it can be even more expensive compared to others.

States where gasoline is more expensive

According to a survey by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), when it comes to the average price of gasoline, the states where the fuel is more expensive are:

  1. Rio de Janeiro: BRL 7,198;
  2. Rio Grande do Norte: BRL 7,097;
  3. Acre: BRL 7,041;
  4. Bahia: BRL 7,024.

The survey also points out that the municipality of Angra dos Reis had the highest price in the entire country, being the first to surpass the R$ 8 mark. There, a liter of gasoline is sold at R$ 8,029.

It is worth noting that the data brought are from the ANP report for the week of January 23 to 27, 2022.

And in other states? Know the average price of gasoline in Brazil

Check below the data on the average price of gasoline for each Brazilian state, according to ANP research:

Brazilian state Average price
AcreBRL 7,041
alagoasBRL 6,547
amapáBRL 5,902
amazonBRL 6,611
BahiaBRL 7,024
CearáBRL 6,598
Federal DistrictBRL 6,880
Holy SpiritBRL 6.854
GoiásBRL 7,107
maranhãoBRL 6,496
Mato GrossoBRL 6,522
Mato Grosso do SulBRL 6,475
Minas GeraisBRL 6,966
ForBRL 6,811
ParaíbaBRL 6,490
ParanáBRL 6,409
PernambucoBRL 6,540
PiauíBRL 6,908
Rio de JaneiroBRL 7,198
large northern riverBRL 7,097
Rio Grande do SulBRL 6,488
RondôniaBRL 6,767
RoraimaBRL 6,504
Santa CatarinaBRL 6,556
São PauloBRL 6,370
SergipeBRL 6,525
TocantinsBRL 6.857

