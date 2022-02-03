With a new increase in the Selic rate, funds that go beyond traditional fixed income gain space in recommendations

With the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank to raise the Selic to 10.75% per year at the meeting this Wednesday (2), a level that had not been reached since July 2017, some investments tend to to benefit.

In addition to traditional fixed income, the moment is also considered positive for funds that present a little more risk, offering a higher return perspective than the CDI rate (Certificado de Depósito Interbancário), a reference for profitability in fixed income. One example is the private credit funds, which once again shone with the rise in the Selic rate.

There is still room for investments in multimarket funds, especially quantitative funds and those that adopt strategies known as “long short” shares. These portfolios bet on pairs of stocks, with simultaneous long and short positions. They can either have a net long exposure (believing in the rise of the shares) or short (betting on the devaluation), depending on the manager’s scenario.

Also noteworthy are real estate funds, which have discounted prices for investors with medium and long-term investment horizons.

Multimarket and credit funds

The abrupt rise in interest rates in 2021, from 2% to 9.25% per year, along with negative surprises on the stock market and exchange rates were the three biggest detractors of the performance of multimarket funds last year.

Although the outlook remains challenging for this class of funds, they should not be left out of portfolios. Faced with the most troubled moment, Tag Investimentos currently has an allocation in two funds that adopt a “long short share” strategy, one from the manager Solana Capital and the other from RPS Capital.

Kawa also says that there are options focused on macro strategies, such as the SPX Nimitz Master FIM fund, as well as products with a quantitative focus (which manage the portfolio using algorithms). Quantitative ones, he says, tend to perform well in times of high volatility, as they are able to “predict” strong buying and selling movements that generate large price fluctuations. Among the names that the house has today are funds from the manager Giant Step Capital, in addition to Kadima Asset.

In addition to multimarkets, another allocation that gains traction with the rise in interest rates is in private credit funds. After months of strong returns in 2021, the expectation is that nominal profitability will remain strong because the CDI is high and because the yields generated daily until its maturity date are good, explains the director of Tag.

But it is a fact that the space for the retreat of spreads – as it is called the additional return obtained in an investment, in relation to more conservative investments – is smaller, Kawa pointed out. The movement to reduce spreads provided much of the gains for credit funds last year.

In addition to the return, the investor needs to pay attention to the deadline for redeeming the funds. According to Mariana Fenelon, fixed income manager at Inter Asset, managers tend to increase or decrease the cash allocation of funds to honor redemptions, as the redemption period rises or falls.

The executive explains that in funds with redemption on D+1 (on the business day following the request), around 30% of the allocation is in cash. In funds with redemption on D+30 (which take up to 30 days to make the payment to the investor) the cash position is smaller.

As a result, among the D+1 funds, investors can access products that offer returns in the range of CDI + 0.80% or CDI +1%. In the longer term, managers usually seek to deliver returns around CDI +1.30%.

“For the investor who does not need the investment up to date, private credit funds with a longer redemption period, in D+30, can have a upside [chance de valorização] bigger and more interesting”, highlights Mariana.

Focus on real estate fund discounts

Even in a less favorable scenario for real estate funds, which are usually negatively affected in high interest rate environments, this asset class should not be completely out of portfolios.

Inter Asset, for example, recommends allocation in real estate funds that can range from 5% (for portfolios with a conservative profile) to 15% (for bold profiles). In a report, Rafaela Vitoria, the house’s chief economist, highlights that “brick” funds are trading below book value and still with high vacancy rates, which may represent an opportunity for appreciation.

“Brick” funds are those that invest directly in physical real estate. According to Rafaela, it is to be expected a correction of rents throughout the year, which can boost the dividends of these portfolios.

In the case of “paper” funds – which invest in financial assets linked to the real estate sector – the economist observes that there is no great potential for capital gain, since many trade at 100% of their book value. However, the portfolio’s remuneration should generate robust dividends, in addition to the correction for inflation, which should remain high.

In this month’s recommended portfolio of real estate funds from Itaú BBA, for example, half of the funds are related to financial assets, such as real estate receivables certificates (CRIs) and the other half are “brick” funds.

Among the recommendations are names such as CSHG Renda Urbana (HGRU11), Vinci Logística (VILG11), Bresco Logística (BRCO11), VBI Logística (LVBI11), RBR Properties (RBRP11), Kinea Rendimentos Imobiliários (KNCR11), CSHG Receiváveis ​​Imobiliários (HGCR11). ), Kinea Price Index IQ (KNIP11) and Kinea High Yield IQ (KNHY11).

