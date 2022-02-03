With higher Selic, Caixa raises interest on real estate financing; check rate comparison | Economy

With the increases in the basic interest rate (Selic), Caixa raised the interest charged for real estate financing lines with savings resources (SBPE) this month, according to information released to g1.

The other banks, as usual, followed suit and raised rates by up to 1 percentage point since the end of last year. New adjustments are expectedsince this Wednesday (2), the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank raised the Selic to 10.75% per year.

Selic at 10.75%: how is the income from savings and other investments

Copom raises Selic to 10.75%; economy’s basic interest rate returns to double digits after four years

For the traditional line indexed to the reference rate (TR), Caixa started charging from 8% per year to 8.99% per year plus TR. In November, the last time the g1 made the comparison, the rates charged were from 7.25% per year plus TR.

In the fixed line, in turn, rates are now starting at 9.75% per annum. In November, they were from 9.5% per year (see table above).

For the line linked to savings, Caixa stated that interest has remained at 8.99% per year since November 2021, and that there will only be an “adequacy in the conditions for the application of reducers… depending on the customer’s relationship with the bank. ” and that “will continue to have the best interest rates on the market”.

Copom raises the Selic rate for the 8th time

These reducers are mechanisms that make it possible to reduce the fees charged on financing from borrowers who are already customers of the bank, or who purchase other products.

According to Caixa, which leads real estate credit in the country, “the definition of interest rates is based on the analysis of the association of market and conjunctural factors within the prudential rules of definition of credit conditions, varying according to the profile of customer relationship with the institution”.

THE Bank of Brazil informed that its rates are from 7.99% per year plus the reference rate. In November, they were 7.58% per year plus TR. Before the recent increase in the Selic rate, the bank informed that it was also evaluating “possible adjustments to its real estate credit lines” depending on the last decision of the Copom meeting.

In the traditional line of Itauinterest rose from 8.3% plus TR to 9.1% plus TR in January.

THE Bradesco changed the rate of its traditional line in December: from 8.50% per year plus TR to 9.50% per year plus TR.