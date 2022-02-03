Witness to Congolese death at kiosk said he asked municipal guards for help during the beating, but was not answered | Rio de Janeiro

A witness to the beating of the Congolese Moise Kabagambe at the Tropicália kiosk, in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, on January 24, he told the police that he tried to ask municipal guards for help when he saw the attacks, but the agents refused to help.

The witness was with his family on the beach when he went up to the kiosk to get a soda. She noticed that a black man was being beaten by a group and the attackers warned her not to look, “because he was robbing people and they wanted to give a corrective”.

The explanation would have come from a fat man dressed in the Flamengo shirt – description by Aleson Cristiano de Oliveira Fonseca, 27 years old. In a statement to the police, he confirmed that he had beaten Moïse with a stick to ‘vent his anger’ because he had been ‘disturbing’ for a few days.

Video shows moment when men get together to attack Congolese in Barra

The woman also said that when getting the soda with a kiosk employee, she noticed that the woman was very nervous. The attendant then said that she had already asked the attackers to stop beating Moïse, but she was not granted.

The witness then claims that he asked the guards for help at this time, and was not answered. She said that then she went downstairs to call her husband and that when they both went upstairs to try to rescue or help the Congolese, they saw the man tied up. She claims that her husband noticed that Moise was dead.

To the newspaper ‘Extra’, the Municipal Secretary of Public Order, responsible for the Municipal Guard, informed in a note that it has been fully at the disposal of the Police since the incident and, certainly, if there is something in this sense, the delegate responsible for the case will trigger the municipality.

Although Congolese Moïse Kabagambe suffered at least 30 clubs before he died, those arrested for the crime – Fábio Pirineus, Aleson Cristiano and Brendon Silva – denied in their statements to the police that their intention was to kill. Aleson claimed the Congolese was drunk, aggressive and threatening people before the beating.

See who they are and what the prisoners for death have done

Two of the three men arrested for the murder of Moïse Kabagambe have police records, according to TV Globo.

Lawyer who accompanied Moïse’s mother, Ivana Lay, in her testimony this Tuesday (2), Rodrigo Mondego said that there is an attempt to disqualify the Congolese.

“There is an attempt to transform him into the person who generated the result of his own death. To say that he would be drunk, that he would be altered”, he pointed out.

Rodrigo Mondego, who is from the Human Rights Commission of the OAB, declared that Moïse was a worker and was going to the kiosk to seek his remuneration.

“Moise was a worker and he was paid for it. The police are still trying to find out the motive for the crime. But Moise was not a drunk person as they say,” said Mondego.