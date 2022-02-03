Wordle: how a game created for a girlfriend became a fever and won versions in more than 70 languages

  • Harriet Orrell
  • BBC World Service

wordle in spanish

Credit, BBC News

photo caption,

New versions of Wordle have appeared in dozens of languages ​​— like this one in Spanish

In recent weeks, an online word game has taken the world by storm and led the New York Times to acquire the rights to the challenge for an (undisclosed) sum of one million.

Wordle, which challenges users to guess a five-letter word a day in up to six tries, has captured today’s audience with its simple concept.

Josh Wardle from New York is the game’s developer. He said he has been impressed with the response to the game since its debut in October of last year.

“Since launching Wordle, I’ve been amazed at the response from everyone who’s played it,” he wrote on Twitter. “The game has grown a lot more than I imagined – which may not be a great feat since the expectation was to win only one person.

