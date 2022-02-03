Wordle: how a game created for a girlfriend became a fever and won versions in more than 70 languages

Harriet Orrell

BBC World Service

2 February 2022

Credit, BBC News photo caption, New versions of Wordle have appeared in dozens of languages ​​— like this one in Spanish

In recent weeks, an online word game has taken the world by storm and led the New York Times to acquire the rights to the challenge for an (undisclosed) sum of one million.

Wordle, which challenges users to guess a five-letter word a day in up to six tries, has captured today’s audience with its simple concept.

Josh Wardle from New York is the game’s developer. He said he has been impressed with the response to the game since its debut in October of last year.

“Since launching Wordle, I’ve been amazed at the response from everyone who’s played it,” he wrote on Twitter. “The game has grown a lot more than I imagined – which may not be a great feat since the expectation was to win only one person.

Wardle (the name of the game is a play on his last name) created the challenge for his girlfriend, Palak Shah, who grew to like word games during the pandemic, with the idea of ​​killing time.

Friends and family were also interested. Wardle then opened to the public just over three months ago. Now millions of users around the world are trying to complete the same puzzle every day.

There are now versions of the game in several languages ​​that try to replicate Wordle’s success. But what does the game have that makes it so addictive?

share the score

Credit, Anindita Ghose photo caption, Amul, an Indian dairy company, put up this billboard in Mumbai

“I share my score with my brother in New York at breakfast time,” says Anindita Ghose, a writer and journalist in Mumbai, India. “He complained that he has to stay up until after bedtime because the new game doesn’t come out until midnight.”

“We’re close, but sharing the same wordplay every day brings a competitive spirit to our equation, and the idea of ​​a game just brings a sense of solidarity.”

“You can hardly complete the game, as most people do it in six tries, but no one has to lose for you to win.”

Likewise, Sam Lake, a British professor who lives in Hong Kong, says the game “really caught on” among his friends.

“Lots of people share their scores here every day, so it sure is a big hit, but I also think the main English version is the one most people are playing,” he says.

Sam speaks multiple languages ​​and has experimented with different derivative versions of Wordle in other languages.

He tried the game in Swedish, Mandarin and Korean in addition to English. The result varied because of the particularities of the languages.

“If Swedish didn’t have nine vowels, it could be easier. And the game has a very different configuration with Chinese, as there are few options for five letters and they would be two words”, he explains.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, In just a few months, the Wordle game gained an impressive user base and was sold to the New York Times.

Given the success of the original English Wordle, it’s no surprise that developers have used their spare time to create variations in other languages. Right now, a list suggests that there are 222 versions of the game in 79 languages.

P Sankar, a software architect from Chenai, India, invented a Tamil-language version of the game that eliminated the six-try limit.

Tamil has 12 vowels and 18 consonants which, when combined, create a single character. In total, the script of this language has 247 symbols, making it very difficult to guess the right answer in six tries.

“People send me their scores and I’ve seen some who get 70, 80 points,” Sankar told the BBC.

“I created this version initially for my nine-year-old daughter, who doesn’t speak Tamil well because she is educated in English.”

“She spent time with her mother and grandmother learning new words in Tamil, so for me this project is a success.”

Sankar figured his version wouldn’t have more than five or six players, but 1,500 access his challenge a day.

He had been working on programming code with the Tamil alphabet as a hobby for several years, so when Wordle went viral, he already had a head start on running his own version.

“I was able to write it quickly because the code I had already done was there. Otherwise it would take me weeks,” he explains.

“When I started, the goal was to make something fun, so it will stay as is – and other people help by sending in words so I can still play.”

desire to educate

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The game has been developed so far in 222 different versions and 79 languages

Likewise, Lau Chaak-ming, assistant professor of linguistics at the Hong Kong University of Education, had a good Cantonese database at his disposal to create the jyutping (Western Cantonese script) version of Wordle.

“I played my first Wordle about three weeks ago and found it very addictive,” he told the BBC. “I already had Cantonese word lists from my previous projects, so it was easier.”

He released his version at the end of January, which has now been played over 100,000 times.

“The problem with jyutping is that it is not taught to native Cantonese speakers, so Hong Kong people will need to learn a new system to play with the game,” he added.

“I think it’s a different version of Wordle where people are going to learn something.”

This desire to educate, shared by Lau and Sankar, is evident in various versions around the world.

A father wanted to help his children learn Welsh, so he developed a challenge for them, while a software developer in British Columbia, Canada, created a gitxsan (local indigenous language) version along with his work with a university to develop a dictionary for that language.

Brazilian version

But, like the developer of the first Wordle, Brazilian Fernando Serboncini was motivated only by fun.

“I didn’t plan to release it to the public, but I sent it to some friends and within an hour, ten thousand people were playing,” says Serboncini.

“It blew up and I had no control over it – at the end of the day there were over a hundred thousand playing.”

Termo, the Brazilian version of Wordle, has been growing ever since and now there are at least 400,000 players every day, which means needing bigger servers and spending more money to keep the game running.

“I’m really happy that people are playing and for now I intend to keep improving and doing it in my spare time,” says Fernando.

But why did Wordle – and its many versions – become so successful and so quickly?

The format is not new, similar to Mastermind, a board game created in the 1970s.

And other word-based games have had peaks of success over the years.

“It’s the very nature of Wordle”, according to Fernando. “It’s a simple site and doesn’t try to do anything bizarre.”

“I think that shocks people, because we’ve gotten used to other modes of interaction that are a little more aggressive.”

“He only asks for five minutes of your attention, entertains you a little and then lets you go.”