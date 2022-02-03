Young man fled his country to avoid violence, reveals mother

Moïse Mugenyi Kabagambe, 24, fled the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as a teenager in an attempt to avoid ethnic clashes resulting from the 2003 Civil War. He died on January 24, a victim of attacks at a kiosk where worked as a kitchen helper in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro.

In an interview with SBT Rio, Moïse’s mother, Ivana Lay, 43, said that life in her home country was also violent. “There they kill with a knife, cut off heads, cut everything. And here too”, she said. According to the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, between 2017 and 2019 around 5 million people moved from the DRC fleeing conflicts.

Chadrac Kembilu Nkusu, cousin of the young Congolese, said in an interview with the same broadcaster that the family was looking to be welcomed in Brazil. “He worked. We work hard. We fled Africa to be welcomed in Brazil. Brazil is a mother, hugs everyone. It’s a second home. How is your brother going to work? Justice has to be done”, he said. he.

To the UOL News, Moïse’s brother Maurice Mugeny, who currently lives in France, explained that the family moved to Brazil in 2011, after leaving Congo because of the country’s political situation. They applied for and were granted asylum in Brazil, and both brothers finished high school here.

According to reports from family members and witnesses, Moise worked at the Tropicáliia kiosk, located at the height of post 8, as a kitchen assistant. At the end of the day, around 9 pm, he went to collect the payment of two late nights from the manager.

According to a statement of repudiation released by the Congolese community in Rio de Janeiro, after the charge, “the manager began to attack him together with his friends, 5 people in total”. Images from cameras installed in the kiosk caught the aggression. The men used sticks and a baseball bat.

The three men involved in the beating that ended in Moïse’s death have been identified. They are being held at the Homicide Police Station and the police have already asked for their arrest to the Justice.