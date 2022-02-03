YouTube gains new interface in apps for Android and iOS

The mobile version of YouTube is receiving an important update, as reported by the The Verge this Wednesday (2). The video platform app gained a new interface in android and not iOS, which facilitates the actions of liking, commenting and sharing the contents viewed.

According to the publication, the updated interface only appears when placing the display of videos on full screen mode on the cellphone. The new look features “Like”, “Dislike”, “Share” and “Save to Playlist” buttons aligned in the lower left corner, along with the option to open the post’s comments.

These buttons appear as soon as the current video is paused or when the user taps anywhere on the screen. In the case of comments, tapping on the option for them also makes it possible to open conversations in landscape mode, in a bar on the right side, without interrupting the video playback.

The new interface has already arrived for some users of the platform on mobile devices.Source: The Verge/Reproduction

There is also a new “More Videos” section located in the lower right corner of the screen. When you tap on it, a list of recommended productions opens, whose theme is similar to the content currently watched, allowing you to obtain more information on that particular subject.

how was it before

In the previous version of youtube app for mobile devices, these like, unlike, save and share buttons were not visible to the user. It was necessary to exit landscape mode and return to portrait to view the comments and swipe up from the bottom if you wanted to see the other alternatives, while related videos appeared in a lower bar.

The gesture mentioned in the old interface, needed to show the buttons, used to cause problems for some users, conflicting with the system navigation gestures. Many people ended up pressing the home button accidentally, when doing it.

The comments section has become easier to access.Source: The Verge/Reproduction

According to the website, the new youtube interface on Android and iOS began rolling out earlier this week. The renewed design should reach the app’s entire user base in the coming days.