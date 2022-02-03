YouTuber scams followers with cryptocurrency, buys new car and says they “deserved it”

Paul Denino, better known as ice Poseidon, is a well-known Twitch streamer and YouTuber, who recently returned to the spotlight after creating a cryptocurrency and robbing investors. Not only that, but the streamer not only openly stated that he stole his followers, he also stated that he will not return the money.

The situation has been gaining attention because of the audacity of Denino, who confirms the crime and even criticizes those who are denouncing him, sometimes even saying that “the investors deserved it”.

Who revealed the whole scheme was the YouTuber coffeezilla, who was also responsible for helping to reveal the Save The Kids scam. Coffeezilla’s video shows an interview with Ice Poseidon where he is interrogated by the YouTuber about the whole situation. Denino confessed that he stole $500,000 from CxCoin’s liquidity pool.

Not only that, but he also went so far as to claim that it is the fault of the investors who decided to trust him and that, therefore, he will not return the money.

“Part of the responsibility lies with them. [nos investidores] for putting too much emotion into the coin. I could return the money, I have the power to do that. But I’m taking care of myself and I won’t do that.”, said Denino.

A carefully planned scam by the streamer

According to Coffeezilla’s investigation, the scam created by Denino is much better planned than many were thinking. Poseidon created the CxCoin cryptocurrency together with a “team”, the idea of ​​the cryptocurrency was to create a donation and support platform for streamers.

Coffeezilla claimed that Poseidon sent him and many other investigative YouTubers several messages to try to convince them that the coin was not a scam and for anyone to make a video investigating the veracity of the cryptocurrency.

In messages revealed by Coffeezilla, Poseidon even sent his wallet address to prove that the coins were not being moved and stated that “the money was blocked in the liquidity pool.” Due to lack of time, Coffeezilla did not investigate the matter.

He carried out a massive “under the hood” marketing campaign to trick as many people as possible. But his claims were far from the truth, after all, as soon as the coin was launched, Poseidon bought a Tesla, making it clear that he could get the coins out of the smart contract.

In his live streams, Paul Denino encourages his fans to invest in the coin and believe in the project, using its popularity to quickly get the price of his own shitcoin.

Rug pulling after two weeks

Conffeezilla questioned Ice Poseidon about the time it took him to develop his project and to no one’s surprise the cryptocurrency was created in just a few weeks, even though he stated that he had been working on the project for months.

“It was just a fork, so it only took two weeks [para ser feita]”, said denino during the interview.

Because of its popularity and a community that believed in it (made up of many naive and even immature people) the CxCoin pool soon reached $500,000 and the rug was pulled quickly.

Denino first withdrew $200,000 from investors to allegedly pay developers who helped him in the scheme and pocketed another $300,000, only about $40,000 left in the liquidity pool.

That is, about 95% of the mining pool simply disappeared, a value that makes it impossible for investors to be able to sell their tokens to recover the money.

More lies after being discovered

The project’s Discord is currently in great chaos, with critics being censored and an attempt to salvage what little dignity Ice Poseidon still had.

After being exposed by Coffeezilla, the CxCoin team announced that it would return $155,000 through the liquidity purchase system to allow investors to sell their tokens and exit the investment.

Of course, it’s not even half of what he stole, but it’s already something to help victims, right? Well, it would be, if that weren’t a lie.

Coffeezilla showed in his video that on Telegram the team claimed that it made the purchase of 120 BNB for the liquidity pool, just US$46,000, much less than the promised US$155,000 and still makes it impossible for victims to recover their money.

The big problem is that, as the YouTuber who made the complaint himself stated, this will probably come to nothing, as happened with the Save The Kids scammers, who did not have any negative repercussions with the justice.

The important thing is to really stop trusting any coin that promises to make a profit, especially when made by some famous person who knows nothing about the crypto market.

Check out Coffeezilla’s (excellent) video in full.