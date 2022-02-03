Youtuber shuts down channel after receiving 4,000 notifications from Nintendo

The channel “GilvaSunner” decided to close your YouTube account after receiving more than 4000 notifications for infringement of Nintendo’s copyright. Beyond the strikes of the platform, the profile with almost half a million subscribers that produced content with music from Big N games revealed that it also received several warnings of blocking and removal of its videos over the years.

“After thinking a lot about this over the last few days, I’ve decided that at this point it’s not worth keeping the channel any longer and therefore I’m going to remove it (or what’s left of it) from YouTube on Friday,” he said. “There are a lot of different opinions about what’s going on and that’s okay! I can understand pretty much all sides,” he wrote on Twitter.

Hi everyone, after the 1300 copyright blocks from Nintendo a few days ago, the YT channel received another 2200 blocks today (with likely many more to follow). — GilvaSunner (@GilvaSunner) February 1, 2022

“I know it is disappointing for many of you to read this, but I hope you can respect my decision to want to move forward at this time. I want to thank you for the 11+ years of support (or more if you followed me before this account) and the many nice messages shared with me.”

The use of soundtrack and even continuous game footage is the subject of much discussion in the community. Some brands, notably Nintendo, have a history of asking YouTube to deactivate profiles for this reason. However, the use of game music is not completely prohibited by the company, as long as it is in line with defined guidelines for its reproduction.