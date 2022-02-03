Zé Ricardo reveals “strong charge in the locker room” after Vasco conceded two goals in the final minutes | vasco

Vasco beat Nova Iguaçu 3-2, on Wednesday night, for the third round of the Campeonato Carioca. Zé Ricardo’s team dominated for a good part of the game, but the drop in performance in the final minutes caused scares with the opponent’s two goals. The coach analyzed the team’s performance in São Januário and revealed a charge to the athletes after the match.

– Having conceded the two goals at the end created some tension in the match, which was heading towards a peaceful end. We have a sequence ahead of us, the expectation was to observe some players that we hadn’t observed yet, give the game condition, which is our wish, and also remove the athletes who received a yellow card. We lost a bit of strength without the ball and gave Nova Iguaçu conditions to get very close to our goal. It is a learning experience, without a doubt – highlighted Zé, and continued:

– There was a strong charge in the locker room, football does not allow any type of accommodation, it’s a good thing we managed to learn this lesson by winning the match. We have to correct, not just the defensive system that was doing well until the 40th minute of the second half. From the moment there is no pressure on the ball, it ends up bursting back there. It’s not the problem with the four-liner itself, there was a collective failure in the two goals, but now it’s time to rest and prepare the team with the corrections for the next game.

+ Nenê has an inspired night, but admits that Vasco relaxed

+ Performances: with two goals, Nenê rules victory

1 of 3 Zé Ricardo in Vasco vs Nova Iguaçu — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Zé Ricardo in Vasco vs Nova Iguaçu — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

+ Hiring for 2022: see who arrives and who leaves

Vasco’s last victory at home had been on October 16, 2021, against Coritiba. Since then, the team has played five more times as home team, with three defeats and two draws. Zé Ricardo praised the positive result in São Januário, which received about five thousand fans that night.

– Always very important to win at home, São Januário is always where we hope to have a lot of support from our fans. All this time without winning here bothered all of us, especially the athletes. But we need to be more attentive, today a victory that was well designed ended up becoming a little dramatic due to relaxation, and football doesn’t allow that – said the coach.

Vasco’s next opponent will be Madureira, at 3:30 pm on Sunday, at Estádio Conselheiro Galvão, for the fourth round of Carioca. The team is in the runner-up with seven points, the same score as Flamengo, which has one more goal to go.

+ Read more news from Vasco

A Voz da Torcida – João Almirante: “This victory left a strange taste”

Other statements by Zé Ricardo

– He is a different athlete, already at an advanced age and who manages to maintain an excellent level, not only in terms of technique and tactics as well, obeying what we ask, and making physical metrics that show how he takes care of himself and is privileged. It’s a good thing we have him on our side, he played an interesting game, but we need to work carefully, it’s already his third game in a row. He had Covid at the beginning of the pre-season, he missed a few days of training, so today we think it’s prudent to spare him for a part of the game. Having him always in the best condition for the season is going to be very important.

– I can’t even say it’s a boy, because he’s been in the professional for three years. I talked to him at the beginning of the season and said it’s time for him to show. We are still struggling to find one or two more defenders, and I said that this was the opportunity for him. He has been responding, of course, he has a lot to improve, but not only him but other athletes, with the trust that the entire commission places in him, is gaining a condition that he can wear Vasco’s title shirt. The maintenance of him and any athlete will depend on the performance. Hopefully we can bring other athletes to the position so that he feels uncomfortable and can maintain the level of excellence in training and games.

– The season is exhausting, we have the main focus on Serie B, with many games and trips. Carioca will show us who can really be part of the squad for the Brazilian. There are already three games in eight days, against Madureira we will need to make new observations, not only because of wanting to see new players, but also having to work with a certain kind of caution with some players who feel a little more. We are aligned with the physiology and medical department personnel. Today we have already decided to save Yuri for the season sequel.

– He is a privileged boy, he has very interesting skills, he is working hard, another athlete I had a private conversation with to prepare himself both in pre-training and afterwards, because he needs this condition to play well. He played another good game, he did it tactically, in some moments he was even a little reckless in the marking, we need to work on that in him, balance the marking. He is a boy who has responded well, listen. I hope he can develop individually, but that he can also contribute to the team. The objective here is Vasco, he is not player A, B or C.

– Today, despite the scare at the end, it is a step forward that we have taken. Not only the victory, but the fact that we turned it off at the end will serve as material for work and demand. When we reintroduce ourselves, the subject will be brought up again.

2 of 3 Gabriel Pec in Vasco vs Nova Iguaçu — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Gabriel Pec in Vasco vs Nova Iguaçu — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Ferroviária, for the Copa do Brasil, on March 2

– A month to prepare the team for this game is a considerable time, I believe we will arrive in an optimal condition for the moment. There will be almost eight games this month, which end up serving as a model for what we want. We’re going to try to work out variations, work with players that we want to look at, to have players at their best to face Railway.

Evolution is the most important?

– In Brazilian football, performance and results need to go together. If we are going to think with a cool head and everything that Vasco needs for the season, I would answer that the important thing is to show evolution, performance and try to play well to get closer to victory. That is the quest of any coach. Today we had a match that was often very close to what we have already trained and can present, but at times we disconnected, we were eager to score more goals, this resulted in spaces for Nova Iguaçu.

– Today 50% of Vasco’s athletes came from the base, but we have experienced athletes who can control this anxiety. We conceded a goal that cost us two points against Boavista, and today we conceded two goals that almost cost us the victory as well.

Five goals conceded in three games

– The question of the lack of the cast is the subject of discussion. We still need to strengthen the team, we are looking for players to strengthen the group. The difficulties are great, we want to bring in athletes that we know will really help. The characteristic that Yuri Lara has no other player in the squad has. The issue of territorial occupation, the jump in marking, the strong arrival at the right time.

– Matías gets a little closer, but he’s still a boy, he wants to show a lot and that ends up making him make mistakes like silly fouls. But I think he started slightly better than he started against Boavista, I believe in him a lot. he is a player who takes care of himself a lot and has a cool critical view. Moments of oscillation are normal, it is an initial process, only the games give experience. We have to invest a lot in the process and work with the expectation that by the end of Carioca/beginning of the Brazilian we will reinforce this sector as well.

Vasco’s goals 3 x 2 Nova Iguaçu, for the Carioca Championship

– We are in a process, there are 12 new players in the squad. In Vasco’s last game in 2021, against Londrina, if I’m not mistaken, they just keep playing Nenê and Pec. This integration will not happen overnight, only through games and corrections. Vasco knows the pieces that are missing, the limit to hire is big and I respect that a lot. This charge ends up falling on me, but there is a lot of responsibility for the people above, who know they need to be aggressive, but without making the club suffer. We need creativity and balance. It’s no use hiring and not being able to meet our responsibilities.

– I know that the fans want to see them win without conceding goals, with speed, restraint, other pieces that may be missing. Tactically, we had the launches as a strategy today, because Nova Iguaçu has a high line goal, and the third goal came in this situation and we could have done more later, but the changes were necessary, it’s part of the process. It was time for us to observe the players, I don’t regret anything, the situation makes us take these risks.

– The possibility is high that he will debut in the next match, we will see how Ulisses and Anderson Conceição are doing, who played three games in a row. The idea is to make one or the other rest.

– I’m preaching with them that our team molds itself to the game, to the opponent, to the context of the match. We think that bringing Pec to the left side could bring more advantage, he started very well, he really took advantage. These are small actions that go unnoticed, but he did it, so I praise Pec’s performance. He is evolving and I hope he can keep his grip, because he has talent and can help Vasco a lot. The work in the base categories of the club is very well done.

The ge Vasco podcast is available on the following platforms: