1-year-old child dies from complications from Covid-19 in DF

A 1 year and 4 month old child died last Monday (31) due to the worsening of Covid-19 infection in the Federal District. She was admitted to the Hospital da Região Leste, in Paranoá, with suspicion of pneumonia, but, according to the Health Department, the situation quickly worsened, and the patient did not survive.

Due to acute respiratory compromise, when hospitalized, the child was tested for Covid-19. In addition, she was medicated with antibiotics and submitted to oxygenation via a nasal catheter. As her situation worsened, she needed the oxygenation mask.





In view of this, the medical team placed the patient in the queue for bed regulation with priority 2, since she did not need intubation, in that context. It was while waiting for another bed that the child suffered a worsening in health.

In the late afternoon, she went into cardiac arrest. Health professionals tried to revive her for about 40 minutes, but the child did not survive. According to SES-DF, the result of the coronavirus infection test was only confirmed after death.

According to the portfolio, at least 4,211 children under the age of 2 have been infected by the virus in the DF since the beginning of the pandemic, and two have died from complications from Covid-19.

For the second day in a row, pediatric ICUs in public hospitals to treat children and young people affected by severe symptoms of the disease reached 100% capacity. The same situation was observed in relation to adult beds. On Wednesday morning (2), the Infosaúde panel reported that there were only 3 beds available on the network, those intended for newborns.