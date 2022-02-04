4 phrases you shouldn’t say to someone in crisis

Who hasn’t lost a night’s sleep worried about a job interview, the health of a loved one, or the loss of a job? While for some people this natural stress response is fleeting and manageable, for those with anxiety it is different: dealing with these small life challenges can generate intense, uncomfortable and lasting emotions that end up getting in the way of day-to-day activities and relationships.

Looking from the outside, the discomfort generated by the acceleration of thoughts, the anguish and fear experienced by an individual with anxiety can be interpreted as irrational behaviors that are difficult to understand. Even though some people know how to identify the possible physical symptoms of this condition, the truth is that most of them have no idea of ​​the suffering faced by those who have to live with the problem.

In fact, it ranks first among psychiatric disorders and during the pandemic more than 4 out of 10 Brazilians were affected by it, according to data published in the medical journal. The Lancet. So it is very likely that someone in your family, social or professional circle is experiencing this right now.

In addition to learning more about anxiety disorders, it is important to be open to knowing the best ways to offer support to these individuals, without the risk of committing a faux pas.

To succeed in this initiative, subject matter experts explain what NO It’s okay to say to a person with anxiety, especially during a crisis.

Anxiety: What Not to Say to Someone in Crisis

1. “Stay calm!”

Anyone with anxiety knows they need to stay calm, but for them this is not a conscious choice. Many factors are involved in the manifestation of symptoms of anxiety disorders, and they go far beyond the initiative to relax in the face of a stressful event. In fact, when anxiety is pathological, it can even manifest for no apparent reason.

Psychiatrist Fábio Gomes de Matos e Souza, professor of psychiatry at the UFC (Federal University of Ceará) and member of the clinical staff of HU Walter Cantídio, which is part of the Ebserh Network, says that the modern lifestyle produces a series of situations that facilitate that anxiety sets in and, thus, suggesting that a person calm down in the face of them invalidates the emotions of the one who is suffering.

“What you can do is make yourself available to talk and listen — if the person wants to — and even at another time. The important thing is to respect them if they prefer to be quiet. Assure them that you are open to support. it under any circumstances,” he suggests.

Remember: you don’t have to give solutions to the problem, or control the other’s emotion. For people with anxiety, non-invasive support is essential.

2. “You should avoid so much stress”

Running away from certain circumstances, people and events is not the solution to anxiety. This behavior further limits the world of these individuals who end up looking for new forms of adaptation. Untreated anxiety disorders can worsen, and even increase the risk for systemic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, as well as substance abuse and depression.

Validating anxiety, that is, accepting it and looking at the triggering situations, helps in the development of more appropriate coping strategies. The idea is not to suppress feelings or situations, but to learn to feel more comfortable with them. Over time, such measures help to change the context and generate greater control over crises.

3. “You make a storm in a teacup”

So far, research on anxiety indicates that it appears to stem from the interplay of biopsychosocial factors such as genetics, brain biology and chemistry, stress, and the environment. Symptoms may vary, depending on the type of disorder, but among the characteristics common to all of them are racing thoughts and beliefs that are difficult to control and lead to discomforts such as restlessness and tension that do not cease and tend to get worse.

Saying that the person is exaggerating in the face of something that seems small to you only increases anxiety, because it increases the feeling of inadequacy. Furthermore, it reveals a judgment of the other’s suffering as being of lesser value. When trying to fit people into our criteria of what is or is not a problem that can generate anxiety, we must remember that this is a totally individual issue and depends on each one’s history.

4. “Overcome!”

We live in a society that forbids us to have negative feelings. However, they are important to humans and have their functions for human evolution. In the case of anxiety, it helps us to survive, preparing us for fight or flight, depending on the situation, says clinical psychologist Flávia Andressa Farnocchi Marucci, professor at the Department of Neurosciences and Behavioral Sciences at FMRP-USP ( University of São Paulo at Ribeirão Preto School of Medicine).

“The problem happens when the level of anxiety is excessive and harms the person’s life. Catechize it so that it does not feel anything negative and goes on with life is another way to invalidate the picture”, adds the expert.

Among all the other things that shouldn’t be said, this is perhaps the most insensitive of them all. No one tells a person with diabetes or high blood pressure that they should get over it and get on with life. To live with anxiety disorders, as well as with these other diseases, it is necessary to seek specialized help for an evaluation and establishment of a therapeutic strategy.

The good news is that, among psychiatric disorders, anxiety is one of the conditions with the best response to treatment that, through lifestyle changes, medication and psychotherapy, in addition to breathing and meditative techniques such as mindfulness, leads to relief and control of symptoms, improving quality of life.