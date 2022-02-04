4 scientific advances that should emerge by 2100 – Época Negócios

+



Real-life metaverse: one of the advances predicted for the next few decades (Photo: Yuichiro Chino via Getty Images)

Much of what was born as Science fiction (cell phones and video chats, for example) ended up becoming a reality. After all, science and technology are constantly evolving, and it is only natural that they reach the futures imagined by some literary geniuses. So, what can we expect for the coming decades?

The Next Web made 4 projections based on recent advances in the fields of nuclear physics, quantum computing, robotics, artificial intelligence and also on the latest proposals from big techs. According to the portal, all of them can be released until the year 2100.

medical nanobots

Small machines that work at the cellular level, capable of performing tissue repairs, destroying intruders and delivering targeted nanomedicines. This is how medical nanobots would work.

But using them wouldn’t necessarily mean filling the bloodstream with trillions of microscopic pieces of metal and silicon. It is likely that scientists will transform current biological robots into artificial intelligence agents capable of performing different functions within the organism.

In this way, it would be possible to have tiny robots inside your body controlled by a neural network connected to our brain-computer interfaces, with the sole objective of optimizing biological functions. Quite a step in the quest for the dreamed of immortality.

Fusion energy and quantum optimization

Another technology that may be used on a large scale in the distant future is nuclear fusion energy. From there, it would be possible to use quantum computers to bring solutions to all the problems of civilization.

Fusion could potentially be a limitless form of energy, becoming as ubiquitous for private and commercial use as air.

The Next Web believes that with fusion energy, humanity could assign algorithms to every living creature in the known universe in order to optimize its existence.

bending units

To travel through space, you need speed. The problem is that the universe doesn’t seem to allow anything to travel faster than light. Because the warp drives (yes, the same ones from Star Trek) can solve this.

Using them, instead of increasing speed, it would be possible – at least in theory – to explore the properties of the universe to go further. This would involve displacement through warp bubbles in space.

It seems that we are again trying to go where no man has gone before. But physicists are excited about some equations and simulations that are starting to make warp drives look more like science.

In addition, the technology would have a bonus: it would increase the chances of humans discovering alien life.

metaverse

Of course, he couldn’t miss it. Today, the metaverse is characterized as a world full of cartoon avatars, made with crappy graphics, and requiring a VR headset to access.

But by 2100, that will be completely out of date. According to The Next Web, the ideal digital universe would be an environment that is only indistinguishable from reality because of its utopia. In other words, you’ll only know it’s fake because you can control it.

While there can be risks, the ability to take a vacation from reality can have positive implications for people’s mental health and lives, ranging from treating depression to being able to get real rest away from any demands of this world.

