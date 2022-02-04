5 foods that help lower bad cholesterol

Cholesterol is a fat produced by the liver and resulting from certain foods. “Bad cholesterol”, as LDL is known, occurs when excess fat prevents good blood flow, a very risky health condition.

The good news is that certain foods help lower high cholesterol levels.

Let’s see some of them:

Oat

Several studies claim that oatmeal is a very beneficial food for reducing LDL levels.

This happens, mainly through the action of beta-glucan, a soluble fiber that acts as a kind of sponge, absorbing fats from food. This means that this substance absorbs some of the cholesterol and bile acids.

As bile acid is an enzyme that has its production stimulated by cholesterol, with less enzyme, it means that the liver will need to produce more bile acid and, for that, it will use the cholesterol molecules that are circulating.

Orange

Composed of fibers and flavonoids that act in the body by bringing down bad cholesterol levels and increasing good cholesterol levels.

The fruit stands out as a strong ally to health. In addition, it is rich in natural antioxidants that contribute to the fight against free radicals and other diseases.

Olive oil

Olive oil also has antioxidant action, but care must be taken when storing it so that it retains its benefits. In addition, the acidity of olive oil needs to be less than 1% to preserve its assets, as this is what favors our body to lower cholesterol.

Lower leg

Great antioxidant, thermogenic, in addition to acting as an accelerator of the body. Cinnamon helps the body to ‘deflate’, which also benefits the arteries. It can be added to coffee, chocolate, teas, in short, in several other combinations.

Avocado

The benefits of avocado are thanks to its monounsaturated fat. Which, contrary to what is popularly thought, is very good for health and, above all, to increase good cholesterol and decrease bad cholesterol.

To keep your health up to date and fight LDL cholesterol, bet on good food. Give preference to foods rich in fiber and natural antioxidants. And of course, introduce the above foods into your eating routine.