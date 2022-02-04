5 Weight Loss Myths That Can Destroy Your Diet

Weight loss is the life goal of many people in Brazil and in the world. For some, losing weight just means getting better at looking, while for others the process is life-saving.

See too: Popcorn helps to lose weight and improve health, but it needs to be done right

There are people who are just a little overweight and a simple diet works. However, there are obese patients who need to lose many pounds to perform simple daily activities. The range of people in the middle is even wider.

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), more than 60% of the adult population is overweight. The number scares and lights up an alert for health care, especially with food. If you are overweight, the ideal is to look for a nutritionist or some professional follow-up.

While there are several “miracle” recipes that promise rapid weight loss, you must understand that the process involves effort. In fact, it is good to abandon some myths. So we’ve separated some hard truths you need to know about slimming.

1 – Myth: The desire to eat passes

If you think you’re going to start eating less and one day your body will stop feeling hungry, you’re dead wrong. As much as the diet has been active for years, a fatty food or a high-calorie sweet will always make your mouth water. What changes is the control of impulses to be able to dose the right amount and the ideal frequency. In fact, at the beginning of the diet, the desire to eat will be very strong and tends to become bearable in a short time.

Myth 2: You will lose weight steadily

Don’t be alarmed if you stop losing weight despite following the diet and maintaining physical activity. People who are very overweight get excited about losing a lot of pounds in just one month. However, they begin to be disappointed when they see that the scales no longer show positive results.

The body tends to get used to the current caloric expenditure and starts working to maintain the weight. When this happens, the ideal is to change the type and intensity of exercise, in addition to reviewing dietary tactics.

3 – Myth: Food care ends

Unless you’ve gotten into some crazy and dangerous eating rule, the diet doesn’t end. Therefore, the ideal is to work with food reeducation. You need to learn how to eat to lose weight and keep the weight off forever. Don’t be discouraged, this will come naturally after a while. Remember that today you are eating wrong.

Myth 4: You need a radical change

It’s better to stick to a simple, non-restrictive diet if you can than to invest in radical changes. Our mind doesn’t like to get out of the routine abruptly and will sabotage you at some point.

Myth: Your Thoughts Don’t Influence

Often the cause of overweight lies in the patient’s mental patterns. It is necessary to seek psychological support to understand the internal reasons that lead to weight gain. Physical activities and practices such as Yoga help in the process.