6 foods to lower blood sugar and lose weight

High blood glucose stimulates the increase in abdominal fat and increases the risk of developing serious diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular problems. The biggest causes of this change in blood glucose levels are a diet high in sugars and carbohydrates, overweight and lack of physical activity.

The peaks of the substance can be avoided with a more balanced diet rich in fiber, fat or protein. You don’t have to eliminate carbs from your plate, just choose better options that are absorbed more slowly and gradually.

If you want to lower your blood sugar and, consequently, lose weight and waist circumferencecheck out 6 foods that can help you.

1 – Chestnuts

The first powerful food that should not be left out of your plate is oilseeds. Brazil nuts, cashews, walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts and pistachios are examples of good sources of good fats and fiber. The ideal daily portion is 20 to 30 g, always raw or roasted.

2 – Seeds

Like chestnuts, seeds are healthy and serve well as a snack to satisfy hunger until the next main meal. It can be eaten over salad, fruit or mixed with yogurt. The best options are: chia, flaxseed, sesame and sunflower and pumpkin seeds.

3 – Leaves

A salad stuffed with lettuce, spinach, arugula, watercress, cabbage and Swiss chard is a great source of fiber. Its consumption makes the absorption of carbohydrates more legendary and gradual, which guarantees a feeling of greater satiety. Another benefit is that they are rich in minerals, great allies in pressure control.

For those who don’t like the taste of leaves, a few tricks can help. In the case of spinach, cook food for 1 minute to lighten the flavor, sauté with garlic and mix in some eggs. When there is arugula or watercress, enjoy the tomato sauce or bolognese on the plate and place them underneath.

4 – Avocado

Avocado is a fruit that contains little carbohydrate and a lot of good fat, so it is a good option both in salads and in smoothies and other preparations. In the salted version, just season it with olive oil, salt, lemon and black pepper. For dessert, mix with 100% cocoa and a banana.

5 – Eggs and meat

Contrary to what many think, eliminating protein from food is a bad idea. This type of food lowers the glycemic index and increases satiety. Bet on eggs, beef, pork, poultry, fish and seafood cooked, roasted or grilled, but avoid fried foods.

6 – Legumes

The list closes with legumes, rich in vegetable protein, minerals and carbohydrates that are slowly and gradually absorbed. To reduce gas formation and enhance protein absorption, soak beans, chickpeas, lentils, soybeans and peas for 12 to 36 hours before cooking.