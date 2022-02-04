Abel explains Marlon’s “disappearance” in Fluminense and praises Cano: “Big surprise” | fluminense

Germán Cano was the highlight of Fluminense’s victory over Audax, this Thursday, at the Luso-Brasileiro stadium. In addition to scoring the goal of the match, the forward was also the best on the field. But that’s not all that impressed coach Abel Braga. The coach stated that he did not expect to have the Argentine on the field throughout the match.

– The big surprise, for me, was that Cano endured the 90 minutes. It didn’t cross my mind, nor did physiology or physical trainers, that he would stay the 90 minutes. But he stayed, scored, had a chance on the volley, gave assistance… Very happy with his performance-said the coach at a press conference after the game.

1 of 2 Germán Cano celebrates his first goal for Fluminense, over Audax, making the “L” — Photo: Jorge Rodrigues/AGIF Germán Cano celebrates his first goal for Fluminense, over Audax, making the “L” — Photo: Jorge Rodrigues/AGIF

But the coach didn’t just talk about who was present in Luso-Brasileiro. Abel also commented on Marlon’s “disappearance”. The left-back ended up losing space with the arrival of Cris Silva and Pineida for the position.

– If you don’t have a good memory, Marlon was hired on my way. He’s a player I like a lot. The club hired two full-backs… They still have him, they have Danilo. We are reviewing it calmly. Are we going to stick with a player who won’t have a chance? He played last year, he ended the year playing, he’s a player we trust, but let’s wait for the moment, you have to wait for the moment. There is nothing in relation to Marlon… I have a squad of 28, 29. It’s a lot – he justified.

See other topics from the conference

– Tough game, we had a safe game, we didn’t concede goals once again. We didn’t give them chances, except for two fouls in the second half. The fans have the right to ask whoever they want, I will win or lose with my head. I can’t suffer the draw. The fan is sovereign, he asks whoever he wants, he boos, he curses.

– Quarry, right? It won’t be different. (They are) Motivated, new coach, always a strong team, but Fluminense doesn’t surrender to anyone. Let’s think of a strategy and always play with the thought that we’re going to win, and that’s what we want. The respect is mutual, even more so because of the latest results. We go there with a great conviction to make a good game.

– First, is to know those who are within what we expect. Defensively, once again, we are very well composed defensively.

– The player you mentioned, amazing his usefulness in the last game, playing inside the field I think he has a better performance. He made for a certain moment a second steering wheel well. He is a very fast, aggressive, technically good player. There was that move where he ran away, he was there proving that he felt a little bit of the rhythm of the game, he was tired. He is a player who is having a very big utility.

