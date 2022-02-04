About 515 Brazilians have their penises amputated each year; understand the causes

posted on 03/02/2022 21:12 / updated on 03/02/2022 21:12



Most amputations are caused by penile cancer, which is easily preventable with proper intimate hygiene and phimosis treatment – (credit: Pixabay)

Penile cancer is primarily responsible for more than 7,200 amputations of the organ in Brazil in the last 14 years. The procedure grew 1,604% in Brazilian operating rooms in the same period, which represents an average of 515 Brazilians who lose their genital organ — each year. Data were collected by the Brazilian Society of Urology (SBU), based on information from the Ministry of Health.

“Brazil is one of the world champions in the incidence of penile cancer, which is easily preventable with intimate hygiene and treatment of phimosis. Unfortunately, the lack of information and the difficulty in accessing health care mean that many men have their genitals amputated and die from the tumor”, laments Ubirajara Barroso Jr, medical coordinator of the Department of Uro-Oncology at the SBU.

With the lack of information and care of the male population, penile cancer continues as a main villain of men’s health. In the last 14 years, the Southeast and Northeast regions were the ones that registered the most cases of the tumor, with 3,162 and 2,574 diagnoses, respectively. The two regions were also the ones with the highest incidence of amputations — there were 2,872 cases in the Southeast and 2,104 in the Northeast.

The Midwest, on the other hand, appears in second place when comparing the number of cases of penile cancer per 100,000 male inhabitants: the region’s incidence rate is 9.42, just behind the region that champions incidence, the Northeast (9 .93).

In 2021, Datasus recorded 1,791 cases in the country, a figure lower than those recorded in the last four years. For the SBU, the drop in cases is, in fact, a reflection of the decrease in the number of men who sought hospitals and specialists during the pandemic.

Penile cancer is mainly related to the lack of care in the hygiene of the organ, such as the mistake of not “moving away the skin that covers the head of the penis, the foreskin, to wash it”. Phimosis, contamination by HPV (Human Papolomavirus) and smoking can also influence the onset of the disease.

Therefore, experts point out that in addition to correct hygiene, men need to be vaccinated against HPV and use condoms to prevent sexually transmitted infections (STIs). According to Datasus, the average vaccination coverage of the second dose of the HPV vaccine in boys aged 11 and 14 is only 35.6%.

During the month of February, the SBU will promote virtual meetings and awareness actions about penile cancer. In addition, the institution chose the 4th of February, World Cancer Day, to promote a joint effort of circumcision surgeries in the North and Northeast states.

The procedure removes the foreskin, which facilitates cleaning, prevents HPV contamination and decreases the chances of developing penile cancer. “In this campaign, the SBU intends to disseminate this information, making men aware of the importance of this care to avoid this disease, and also warning about the need to consult a specialist as soon as any alteration is noticed in this body”, emphasizes Alfredo Canalini , president of the SBU.

Social inequality and misinformation are risk factors for men

Prevention measures against covid-19 have also exacerbated social inequalities in Brazil, one of the factors that promote the lack of information and lead to the emergence of new cases. “Cancer is rare in the Western population, but it represents a destructive disease that tends to be more prevalent in developing countries. In Brazil, it can represent 17% of all tumors in certain regions”, explains doctor Ubirajara.

SBU’s physician and communication director, Karin Anzolch, agrees and reveals that it is not uncommon for the institution to come across people, in educational campaigns, who do not know that it is possible to develop penile cancer.

“Unfortunately, despite being one of the countries in the world with the highest incidence of the disease, misinformation is still very high. Many people do not even know that the penis can also have cancer and, moreover, that it can be prevented with relatively simple measures”, he details.

Be alert to the signs: symptoms that can reveal an early diagnosis



People who have a penis need to be alert to any changes in the genitalia. Any sign of sudden or persistent change should be taken seriously and observed by a urologist, the specialist in the field.

“A man should be suspicious of any changes in his penis, such as a wound that does not heal, nodules, secretions coming out of the foreskin, red hardened area, bleeding from the glans (the one that is not exposed) and itching (itching). It is recommended to look for a urologist if you notice any lesion on the penis, as it can be ‘pre-malignant’, thus avoiding the evolution to cancer itself”, guides José de Ribamar Calixto, from SBU.