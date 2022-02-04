Afghan porn star accuses father of hiring assassin to kill her

posted on 03/02/2022 13:25



(Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @yasmeena.eu)

The Afghan actress, who revealed in an interview that her reason for entering the porn industry was to escape an arranged marriage, reported that her father hired a professional assassin to kill her.

Yasmeena Ali, 28, told in an interview with New York Post that, in 2020, the father and a cousin were arrested in the United Kingdom after an investigation proved that they paid US$ 70 thousand (R$ 368.2 thousand, in the current exchange rate) to a murderer to take his life.

“I don’t have any contact [com a minha família] and they’ve never told me what they think about my career. My parents always instilled fear in me—through God, hell, or punishment. My father used to threaten me with death for offending Islam, Afghan culture and family honor,” Ali told New York Post.

She had recently revealed to the newspaper daily mail, who ran away from home at age 19 because her parents wanted her to be engaged in an arranged marriage. Yasmeena Ali then abandoned Islam, becoming an atheist, and went to work in the pornography industry.

“I ran away because they wanted me to marry against my will. There was no discussion about what I think. There is no dialogue, it’s just blind obedience,” he said.