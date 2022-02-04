https://br.sputniknews.com/20220204/apos-proibicao-do-rt-de-na-alemanha-deutsche-welle-cessa-officially-funcoes-na-russia-21272130.html
After RT DE ban in Germany, Deutsche Welle officially ceases to function in Russia
After RT DE ban in Germany, Deutsche Welle officially ceases to function in Russia
German broadcaster Deutsche Welle stopped working in Moscow, a day after Russia announced the end of media operations in the country in response to… 04.02.2022, Sputnik Brasil
2022-02-04T10:16-0300
2022-02-04T10:16-0300
2022-02-04T10:19-0300
international panorama
Europe
Germany
Russia
deutsche welle
Berlin
brandenburg
rt
rt
sputnik
/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content
/html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content
https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/21272182_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_37833d387864f187c2963cfae3c6f133.jpg
The office of the German state-owned Deutsche Welle (DW) channel in Moscow, Russia, has ceased to function, the media announced on Friday. in German), revealed that it had banned the German version of the Russian channel RT DE from broadcasting in Germany, prompting the following day (3) the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to communicate that it would also ban the operation of DW, which includes the end of its satellite broadcast. A source at the Russian chancellery also told Sputnik that, as this is a response measure, it would be reversed once Berlin changes its mind and returns access to the broadcast to the RT DE. The source also mentioned that Annalena Baerbock, the German foreign minister, was suggested during her last visit to Russia ways to get out of the crisis surrounding the Russian media, but Berlin would have refused to discuss the issue. the West has risen over the years, including in the media, with gradual restrictions and bans imposed on Russian media leading to similar reactions by Moscow against Western media outlets.
https://br.sputniknews.com/20220203/em-resposta-a-proibicao-do-canal-rt-de-moscou-encerra-transmissao-da-deutsche-welle-diz-mre-21259545.html
Germany
Berlin
brandenburg
Moscow
2022
News
br_BR
https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/21272182_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_41e903714bac10640dc0205620185787.jpg
Europe, Germany, Russia, Deutsche Welle, Berlin, Brandenburg, rt, rt, sputnik, sputnik news, moscow
German broadcaster Deutsche Welle stopped working in Moscow, a day after Russia announced the end of media in the country in response to a similar action against the Russian channel in Germany.
“A decision by the Russian government to close Deutsche Welle’s Moscow office and withdraw the accreditation of the German broadcaster’s journalists in Russia took effect on Friday at 09:00 local time. [03h00, horário de Brasília]”, reported the DW.
Tensions between Russia and the West have risen over the years, including on the media issue, with gradual restrictions and bans imposed on Russian media leading to similar reactions by Moscow against Western media outlets.