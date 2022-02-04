https://br.sputniknews.com/20220204/apos-proibicao-do-rt-de-na-alemanha-deutsche-welle-cessa-officially-funcoes-na-russia-21272130.html

After RT DE ban in Germany, Deutsche Welle officially ceases to function in Russia

The office of the German state-owned Deutsche Welle (DW) channel in Moscow, Russia, has ceased to function, the media announced on Friday. in German), revealed that it had banned the German version of the Russian channel RT DE from broadcasting in Germany, prompting the following day (3) the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to communicate that it would also ban the operation of DW, which includes the end of its satellite broadcast. A source at the Russian chancellery also told Sputnik that, as this is a response measure, it would be reversed once Berlin changes its mind and returns access to the broadcast to the RT DE. The source also mentioned that Annalena Baerbock, the German foreign minister, was suggested during her last visit to Russia ways to get out of the crisis surrounding the Russian media, but Berlin would have refused to discuss the issue. the West has risen over the years, including in the media, with gradual restrictions and bans imposed on Russian media leading to similar reactions by Moscow against Western media outlets.

