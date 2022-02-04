After Sylvinho’s dismissal, Gaviões da Fiel demands that Duílio dismiss Corinthians leader: “We want planning”

The upset defeat to Santos by 2 to 1 at Neo Química Arena, last Wednesday (2), caused a great crisis to explode in Corinthians. Soon after the setback, the crowd asked once again that Sylvinho be fired. If before he was reluctant, this time, president Duílio Monteiro Alves accepted to meet the request of the fans and in the early hours of this Thursday (3), he put an end to the cycle of the former coach at the club.

In a letter, Sylvinho said goodbye to the club this Thursday afternoon (3). “I want to thank you for the opportunity to have returned to Corinthians to work as a coach at the club that trained me as an athlete.. It was a source of great pride to have collaborated, in these eight months, with a process that resulted in the club’s return to Libertadores, in addition to having participated in the formation and consolidation of young players who, like me in the past, had the opportunity to wear this shirt. ”, said the former coach.

The commander also thanked all the athletes with whom he lived during his work at Timão: “I would also like to thank the players with more time at home and those who arrived in the course of work”, he concluded. Sylvinho arrived at Corinthians after Mancini failed to make Timão reach the Paulistão final last year, where he ended up being eliminated by Palmeiras. Since then, the former coach has taken over Coringão throughout the Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil campaign. Over the 8 months of work, the former commander participated in 43 matches with 16 wins, 14 draws and 13 losses — totaling 48% of the points played.

After Sylvinho’s dismissal, Gaviões da Fiel entered the scene once again. Although they canceled the protest they were going to make this Saturday (5), now, the biggest organized crowd of the club asks Duílio Monteiro Alves to fire the football director Roberto de Andrade. In a note written this Thursday morning (7), the institution’s representatives want the manager’s departure because in everyone’s view, Roberto took a long time to send the coach away and this hindered the club’s planning.

“After Sylvinho’s out, now Roberto de Andrade is out! Another year in which Corinthians’ football board shows that it has no short, medium or long-term planning. In 2021, this was already clear when, after half a season with mediocre results, they started to sign. Now, even with all the very low numbers of use of coach Sylvinho in months, Roberto de Andrade decided to pay for him when the project was already evident that it would not work. We lost precious time negotiating with a more experienced coach, team chemistry time and now we have no plan B. Most likely, he will hire a firefighter technician to put out this fire and nothing more. This is not just stubbornness, it’s incompetence, so we demand once again: OUT ROBERTO DE ANDRADE! We want a capable football board that understands football, it’s no use just firing the coaches. We want planning”pondered the organization.