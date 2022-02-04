Airlines ask for an end to the requirement for tests for Covid-19 in the US; know the travel rules of Brazil

American airlines and other companies linked to the sector are seeking from the United States health authorities to end the requirement for testing for Covid-19 on vaccinated people traveling to the country.

Currently, only those who present a negative test result for Covid-19 in advance travel to the United States at the moment.

Companies opposed to the test say the mechanism has little influence on measures to contain variants with high transmittance power.

Industry bodies such as “Airlines for America” ​​also argue that increased immunity and vaccination rates among the population, as well as existing new treatments, could overturn the need for testing.

The pressure from American companies follows the same trail left by the United Kingdom, which has announced that it will no longer require vaccinated travelers to test for Covid-19 after landing in England.

In Brazil

Travelers are authorized to enter Brazil as long as they present to the airline responsible for the flight, before boarding, a document proving a negative (or non-detectable) result in an antigen test against Covid-19.

The test must have been taken within 24 hours of departure. RT-PCR laboratory test, done up to 72 hours before travel, is also accepted.

In the case of flights with connections or stopovers, in which the traveler remains in a restricted area of ​​the airport, the deadlines considered are those for boarding the first leg of the trip.

On flights with connections or stopovers in which the traveler does not remain in a restricted area of ​​the airport (or migrates, which exceeds the deadlines for the tests), “document proving the performance of a new test, RT-PCR or antigen, with negative or undetectable result for SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, in the check in departure to Brazil”, says government ordinance.

It is also necessary to present to the airline responsible for the flight up to 24 hours before boarding a printed or electronic proof of completion of the Traveler’s Health Declaration (DSV).

In it, he must express agreement on sanitary measures that must be complied with during the period in which he is in the country. Another document to be presented before boarding is the proof of vaccination, printed or electronically.

dispensations

There are situations in which the presentation of proof of vaccination is waived. This is the case of travelers with a health condition that contraindicates vaccination, “provided that it is attested by a medical report”; of persons ineligible for vaccination based on age; due to humanitarian issues; passengers from countries with low vaccination coverage, as announced by the Ministry of Health in its site; and Brazilians and foreigners residing in Brazilian territory who are not fully vaccinated.

According to the rules, travelers exempted from proof of vaccination must, upon entering the country, quarantine for 14 days in the city of final destination, according to the address registered in the Declaration of Health.

The quarantine only ends after a negative result of RT-PCR or antigen test, performed on a sample collected from the fifth day of quarantine, “provided that the traveler is asymptomatic”.

Airplane crew members must present proof of vaccination, either printed or electronically.

