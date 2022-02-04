Al Jazira defeats AS Pirae in the opening of the Club World Cup and will face Al Hilal in the next round | world club

At the opening of the Club World Cup, Al Jazira took no notice of AS Pirae and thrashed 4-1 this Thursday in Abu Dhabi. The host country’s representative opened a three-goal lead in the first half and managed to secure a spot in the next stage of the tournament. In the quarterfinals, he will face Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia.
Al Jazira players celebrate in victory over AS Pirae in the Club World Cup – Photo: REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Al Ameri opened the scoring after just five minutes. Al Hasmi, at 25, and Kosanovic, taking a free-kick at 41, extended. In the first stage, Al Jazira still had two goals disallowed – one of them with the use of automatic impediment technology.
Al Jazeera’s goal was disallowed after using offside technology – Photo: Reproduction / FIFA
In the second half, AS Pirae, from Tahiti, scored with a bad mistake from Rabii, who scored an own goal in the third minute. At 22, however, Diaby gave final numbers receiving assistance from the Brazilian Victor Sá, a player trained in the youth categories of Palmeiras.
Al Jazira faces Al Hilal, of ex-Flamengo Cuéllar and Michael, next Sunday, at 1:30 pm (GMT). Earlier, on Saturday, Al Ahly and Monterrey will also face each other for the quarterfinals. From these games, respectively, come the opponents of Chelsea and Palmeiras. The Brazilian team debuts on Tuesday, a day before the English.