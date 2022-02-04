Al Jazira opens Club World Cup by thrashing Tahiti team

The United Arab Emirates Club World Cup started this Thursday with many goals and no surprises. Representative of the host country, the Al Jazeera did not find it difficult to get through the pirae, semi-amateur team from Tahiti, with a rout by 4 to 1 at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The home team still had three goals disallowed by VAR.

With the result, Chelsea’s first opponent in the Club World Cup will be an Arab rival, as Al Jazira will face Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, in the next phase. Whoever wins will face the European champion for a place in the decision.

Al Jazira, representing the United Arab Emirates in the competition, needed just four minutes to prove their favoritism against Pirae, ten-time champion of Tahiti, invited to replace Alckland City, champion of Oceania and for the second year out of the World Cup because of restrictions imposed by New Zealand to combat covid-19.







Al Jazira opens Club World Cup with rout of semi-amateur team from Tahiti Photo: Matthew Childs

Faced with an opponent made up of many amateur players, the Middle East team went straight to the top and found no resistance to open the scoring. Shirt 9 Alameri made it 1 to 0, scoring a cross. He still missed two other great chances before the 20th minute. It stopped at the goalkeeper and then, alone, hit placed out.

Goals not missed. In a move initiated by the Brazilian Victor Sá, who disputed with the defender and the ball was left to Diaby, the goalkeeper’s shot ended up in the head of Al Hashmi: 2 to 0, in the 24th minute. Alameri had two goals disallowed before the break, one with a header to the nets, but the ball deflects in his arm, and another for offside. Both informed by VAR.

If the striker was out of luck, his teammates were keen on luxury training. Victor Sá was fouled on the edge of the area and Kosanovic hit the corner to widen. Tirae suffered a lot with the physical preparation and couldn’t hold the Arabs in the opening 45 minutes.

Al Jazira returned for the second half with changes, even in the goal, to rotate the squad and give the other players an opportunity. It is worth remembering that many holders were with the selection in the Qualifiers and were spared this Thursday.

One of the news, Al Ameri didn’t even touch the ball and was leaked. The reserve goalkeeper ended up surprised with an own goal by the Moroccan Rabii. The side tried to cut the cross, however he got the ball wrong, which hit the post and went in. With a quiet advantage on the scoreboard, the host team returned from the sleepy locker room and saw the rival finally reach the attack.

Al Jazira took 14 minutes to create the first chance. Victor Sá sent over the top. Diaby, on the other hand, did not waste the Brazilian’s pass. He dominated and, coldly, hit placed in a beautiful goal. Alameri’s replacement, Mabkhout “emulated” his teammate and also had a goal disallowed for offside accused by VAR. But the rout was already decreed and it was enough to make time pass.