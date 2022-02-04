‘Alcoholism aggravated my generalized anxiety. I had to stop drinking’ – 02/03/2022

When Marcos Tartuci, 48, was diagnosed with an anxiety disorder in 2019, the doctor said that it would be necessary to give up alcoholic beverages, mainly because of the use of the medication that would be part of the treatment. That’s when the executive, from São Paulo, realized that alcohol was something very recurrent in his routine: “I couldn’t do without it”. Next, he tells how he learned to deal with withdrawal crises and moments of anxiety; began to meditate and lead a healthier life:

“I have always been an executive for large companies. I had a very good career. But I was a specialist in ‘turnover‘, that is, I arrived in problematic places and needed to ‘change the game’. So I had a complicated schedule and a very difficult routine.

In late 2019, I was diagnosed with tgeneralized anxiety disorder (GAD), which was aggravated by alcoholism. But I never imagined myself an alcoholic: I didn’t get embarrassed, I didn’t go to parties and I wasn’t ‘rescued from the gutter’. But I couldn’t go without drinking. I drank alcohol every day, for lunch and dinner, as soon as I got home.

The doctor then warned that, to treat anxiety, I would have to stop drinking, mainly because of the medication I would use.

Another point is that I was already obese and I weighed 130 kg (today, I have 70 kg). At the time, I had stomach reduction surgery to lose weight. I was also a smoker and I smoked three packs of cigarettes in one day. Then came this story with alcohol.

Impacts of alcohol on the body

I started doing a project to give up alcohol. I went on the internet, researched a lot, read a lot about the withdrawal crises that I was even experiencing. I had no idea that alcoholism affected people so much — and we don’t realize it.

I didn’t think it was bad for my body. My clinical exams used to show, at most, hepatic steatosis, an extra fat in the liver that is difficult to get out.

Alcohol impacted everything: my memory, my hand-eye coordination, my relationships and my performance at work.

Some things worked during this time of abstinence — such as support groups, meditation, physical activity and medical follow-up — and I thought that all this information could be in a single tool.

That’s how I decided to create the ‘Dei Um Tempo’ platform, in 2020. With the help of health professionals, the tool is able to help people who want to stop drinking, smoking or reducing meat consumption.

I decided to give up my career as CEO of large companies to dedicate myself to this project fully.

change of habits

Marcos decided to drop his career as an executive of large companies to focus on the platform he created Image: Personal archive

I delved into self-knowledge and self-care. I followed up with a psychiatrist and psychologist. I started meditating and, today, the practice is already part of my routine, as well as physical exercises. Before, I used to laugh when people said they meditated. Now I don’t live without this.

The first thing I learned on this journey was to control anxiety, because living without this feeling is impossible. I’ve always been impetuous and very emotional. I needed to balance all that too.

In the past, it was much more negative, looking at things only on the bad side. Today, I think that I have more peace of mind to deal with problems, in addition to continuing with psychiatric care every three months. From the psychological follow-up, I was ‘discharged’. With these new —and more healthy— habits, my quality of life has improved.

Life without alcohol can be cool too

This is something very positive. But we have a huge taboo on this issue. Drinking is seen as entertainment in Brazil: how can you spend your holidays without drinking? How to go to a restaurant without having a wine? Fighting with this ‘story’ is not easy.

Businessman underwent treatment with the help of psychiatrist and psychologist Image: Disclosure

On the platform, we have content that focuses a lot on that. What to say to friends, for example, when they ask for a drink? How will this person deal with this social difficulty? People make fun of it a lot or say it’s ‘just a can’. You have to learn to deal with it.”

Alcoholism: a public health problem

Marcos says at the beginning of the report that he had a different view of alcoholism, but for a person to be diagnosed with the problem, he does not necessarily need to end the night spent in a bar every day, as explained by Lívia Beraldo, a psychiatrist specializing in addiction. chemistry at the IPq (Institute of Psychiatry) at USP (University of São Paulo).

“It is important to say that this also occurs with patients who are executives of large companies, who work, and not just that person ‘in the gutter'”, he says. “Alcohol use disorder is a public health problem, which favors the emergence of more than 200 diseases, such as dementia, depression and cancer”, explains the doctor.

How to identify alcoholism?

According to Beraldo, the disease is accompanied by losses in any sphere of life, such as personal relationships, work or studies. Other symptoms may include difficulty limiting alcohol consumption and a strong desire to drink that prevents the person from doing other things.

“The patient can also develop alcohol tolerance, that is, he will need increasingly higher amounts to get ‘high'”, says the IPq psychiatrist.

The doctor also highlights that the case of Marcos, reported in this text, is not common. “The vast majority do not have this self-criticism, that they are drinking too much. Usually, they come for treatment at the insistence of someone in the family.”

Image: iStock

How is the treatment done?

It depends on the case, but it is multidisciplinary, that is, it involves several specialties, such as a psychiatrist, psychologist, among others. If the case is severe, treatment may involve hospitalization in a hospital setting.

According to Beraldo, it is necessary to check if there is another concomitant illness, such as depression or anxiety, which should also be treated. If dependence is defined, the goal of treatment will be abstinence.

Medical approaches include drug and non-drug strategies. The support of family and friends, groups such as AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), as well as the practice of physical activity, are fundamental in the treatment.

It is important to note that it is possible to obtain help through the SUS (Unified Health System). To do this, just look for a Caps in your city or a UBS (Basic Health Unit).