Amazon shares (AMZO34) soar 17% after doubling profit on balance sheet

Amazon (AMZO34) reported net income of $14.3 billion on its fourth-quarter balance sheet last year, roughly doubling its net income year-over-year. In the same period of 2020, the company’s net income had totaled US$ 7.2 billion.

As a result, earnings per share totaled $27.75, up from $14.09 a year earlier. The net result includes a pre-tax gain of $11.8 billion in non-operating income from Amazon’s investment in common stock in Rivian Automotive, which completed an initial public offering in November.

After the release of the results, the company’s shares in the post-market in New York jumped 17.79%, after having closed the regular trading session with a drop of 7.81%, following the losses of the Nasdaq of the day, which were influenced by the fall. of Facebook’s market value, which had its worst session in history.

Net sales increased 9% to $137.4 billion compared to $125.6 billion in the same period in 2020. Operating profit fell to $3.5 billion in the fourth quarter compared to $6.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The company further announced that, “due to the continued expansion of Prime member benefits, as well as rising salaries and transportation costs,” it will be increasing the price of the Prime service subscription in the US, with the monthly fee going from US$ 12.99 to $14.99 and the annual subscription from $119 to $139.

