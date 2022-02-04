American company returns money for failed purchase of respirators | Bahia

The American company Ocean 26 Inc, which negotiated the sale of 600 respirators with the Government of Bahia at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, returned the money, after a court agreement entered into and approved by the United States District Court for the Central District of California. The information was released this Thursday (3).

“What I can tell you is that the value returned was an advantageous value. I can say that there was a decision based on aspects of advantages in the pursuit of this value”, said the state attorney, Bárbara Carmadelli.

The amount returned was not disclosed, but the government reported that the amount was delivered almost in its entirety. Details were not disclosed because of the secrecy of the contract.

According to the government, the money is already in cash and can be used to make new investments in the health area.

“Today we already have a total disposition of these values. It can already be used. As they are earmarked funds, they are Health funds, they will be applied to health. Anyway, at least in financial terms, I can say that this story had a happy ending”, said Bárbara Carmadelli.

The contract, made in March of last year, was for almost 11 million dollars. The government paid in advance 80% of this amount, which is equivalent to 8 million and 640 thousand dollars, at the time just over 44 million and 800 thousand reais.

The delivery of the equipment should have been made in April of the same year. The Bahian government anticipated part of the payment amount, about U$ 8.4 million, but the respirators were not delivered.

Although the amount was not disclosed, TV Bahia found that Ocean 26 would have returned to the State more than US$ 7.8 million. Almost U$ 800 thousand would not have been reimbursed, which currently represents more than R$ 4 million.

The State Attorney General’s Office does not confirm the amounts, but guarantees that the amount that was not returned will be collected through other accountability measures, through a control body.

The fact motivated the lawsuit against the company before the American justice. According to the State Attorney General’s Office (PGE), the court decision in favor of Bahia will not prevent the continuation of other accountability measures to be adopted.

“I can assure you that the state of Bahia has done everything it could, in all possible fields, in relation to this issue of ventilators. And now, thankfully, everything is ending in the best possible way”, said the prosecutor of the State.

According to the government of Bahia, by decision of the United States court, the full public disclosure of the agreement is prohibited, recorded by a confidentiality clause established by American law, except for the mandatory information to be provided to control bodies, such as the TCE.

In 2020, the Government of Bahia won the first victory in court against the three companies that, according to the state body, did not fulfill the contracts entered into during the fight against Covid-19.

In June of that year, the company Pulsar returned the amount of US$ 7.9 million to the Northeast Consortium, referring to the acquisition of 750 respirators. The company did not meet the deadline for delivering the equipment and the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa, who chaired the group at the time, requested the immediate return of the invested funds.

The government claims that the company Hempcare is the only one that has not yet returned the funds anticipated by the Government of Bahia. The contract for the purchase of 300 respirators was signed in April 2020 and, according to the state agency, required the anticipation of R$ 49 million.

The company, which did not meet the established delivery deadline, reportedly refused to return the money after claiming to have used the funds to pay a Chinese manufacturer.

With the breach of contract, the Government of Bahia decided to call the police authorities and filed a complaint with the Secretary of Public Security of Bahia (SSP-BA). Company representatives had assets blocked and were arrested during Operation Ragnarok, by the Civil Police of Bahia.

The sought after Bárbara Carmadelli that only part of the company’s assets were frozen.

“What we got was what was feasible, more than possible, within what was effectively feasible. And as there really was an advantage, an amount, this was the best option. I can guarantee you that”, he said.

After the action of the Government of Bahia, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) launched an investigation and took over the investigation of the case. The suspects await the conclusion of the investigation in freedom and the money has not yet been returned.

The Government of Bahia also initiated a lawsuit to recover the amount and, last year, even filed a representation before the National Council of Justice (CNJ) to try to speed up the process, obtaining a favorable decision.

