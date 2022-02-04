Anatel approves the purchase of Oi Móvel by operators Vivo, TIM and Claro

Last Monday (31), the board of directors of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), approved the purchase of the Oi Móvel telephony service. The purchase was made by the consortium formed by the operators Vivo, TIM and Claro. In short, the counselors followed the rapporteur, Emanuel Campelo, who had approved the deal, but placed some constraints.

The purchase trial began last Friday (28). At the time, only the opinion was read. Director Vicente Aquino asked for more time to analyze the issue and voting did not start.

At last Monday’s session (31), Aquino returned the process with wording changes and additional conditions in relation to the measures proposed by Campelo. And so, the rapporteur and directors Carlos Baigorri and Moisés Moreira accepted the changes.

Anatel will accompany Oi Móvel users during the migration process to competing operators. Buyers will have up to 90 days, extendable for another 90 days, to negotiate an agreement to maintain the mobile services provided by Oi.

Now, the sale of Oi Móvel is being analyzed by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), which has until February 15 to give its verdict. It is worth remembering that, since 2016, Oi has been in judicial reorganization.

In September 2021, the 7th Business Court of the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice extended the end of the process until March 2022. In November 2020, Oi sold assets, such as towers and data centers, for BRL 30.7 billion.

The company has still started to gain values, having raised around R$ 1.4 billion by the 3rd quarter of 2021. Finally, the sale of Oi Móvel will generate R$ 15.8 billion, and the sale of InfraCo, a company of optical infrastructure, is valued at R$ 10.6 billion.

