Are you going to travel to Portugal? No longer need a negative test

PerFrancisco Nascimento February 03, 2022 • 1:42 pm

Those traveling to Portugal no longer need to present a Covid-19 test, as long as they have a valid digital certificate. The decree-law was approved this Thursday, in the Council of Ministers, after the European Union (EU) had already approved the measure.

In a statement, the Government informs that “the presentation of proof of carrying out a test with a negative result is no longer required for anyone who presents an EU Digital COVID Certificate in any of its modalities or other proof of vaccination that has been recognized” upon entry into the territory. national.

Also in local accommodation, restaurants, casinos or gyms, it is still not necessary to present a negative test. The digital certificate applies to both vaccinated and recovered.

This Thursday’s Council of Ministers also approved the reduction of the validity of antigen tests: from 48 hours to 24 hours.

“Regarding the validity of antigen tests, in accordance with the changes introduced in the decree-law on the COVID-19 Digital Certificate, it is now required that they be carried out within the previous 24 hours with a negative result (instead of the previous 48 hours). )”, reads the statement.

Vaccination certificates now certify “completion of the primary vaccination series, more than 14 days and less than 270 days since the last dose” and the taking of the booster dose.