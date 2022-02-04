Arezzo (ARZZ3) raises BRL 833 million in follow-on, Eletrobras (ELET3) approves Eletronorte’s capital increase and more

This Friday’s (4th) corporate news highlights Arezzo (ARZZ3), which raised R$833.7 million in a subsequent share offering. In addition, Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) is evaluating proposing a reverse stock split, if the shares remain below R$1.00.

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) expressed interest to CNPE in a block under the production sharing regime in the Campos Basin.

Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6) approved a capital increase of R$ 1.930 billion for Eletronorte.

Check out the highlights:

Arezzo (ARZZ3)

Arezzo (ARZZ3) raised R$833.7 million in follow-on, through the issuance of 10,125,000 new common shares issued by the company.

Due to the increase in the company’s share capital within the scope of the Offer, Arezzo’s new share capital is now R$ 1,645,467,316.61, divided into 109,796,219 common shares.

The Board of Directors of IMC (MEAL) approved the request to convene the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company (AGE) presented by the funds managed by UV Gestora, which jointly own shares corresponding to approximately 27.16% of the company’s share capital .

The AGE will vote to remove the current ‘poison pill’ mechanism from the company’s bylaws so that UV can increase its stake in the company without triggering a mandatory takeover bid.

Hi ([ativo=OIBR3;[ativo=OIBR4])

Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4), in response to a letter from B3 (B3SA3), announced this Thursday (3) that it is studying a reverse stock split. This is because the B3 rules determine that no company share can be traded for a unit price lower than R$1.00 for more than three months. Tele shares were below this floor between November 10 and January 26.

In this way, the exchange requested the disclosure of procedures and schedule that are adopted to frame the quotation of Oi’s shares in an amount equal to or greater than R$ 1.00 until July 19, 2022 or until the date of the first general meeting, the be convened upon receipt of notice – that is, whichever comes first.

The operator also says that it is in the final stages of implementing some fundamental stages of its strategic transformation plan.

Eletrobras’ Board of Directors approved the proposal to increase the capital stock of subsidiary Eletronorte by R$ 1.930 billion, through the issuance of 13,951,250 new registered common shares, at a price of R$ 138.35 per share, based on the equity value of the share (VPA), on September 30, 2021, to be subscribed and paid in by Eletrobras with the common shares it holds in Norte Energia, equivalent to 15% of the share capital.

Eletronorte’s Capital Stock, after capitalization and considering the position on September 30, 2021, will increase from R$11.576 billion to R$13.506 billion.

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) yesterday (3) expressed its interest in the preemptive right in blocks to be tendered in the Permanent offer system, under the Production Sharing Regime, to the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE).

The board of the state-owned company approved the expression of interest in the right of first refusal in the areas of Água Marinha and Norte de Brava, located in the Campos Basin, with a percentage of 30%, considering the parameters disclosed in CNPE Resolution No. 2021, published on January 5, 2022.

According to a statement, the expression of interest is in line with the company’s strategic plan, with a focus on assets in deep and ultra-deep waters.

CSN (CSNA3) announced that CSN Resources, a subsidiary of the company, started, this Thursday (3rd), a repurchase offer abroad of up to US$ 300 million, in total principal amount, of the 7.625% Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes, due in 2026, issued by CSN Resources, in circulation in the international market.

Heringer Fertilizers (FHER3)

Fertilizantes Heringer announced that on 02/03/2022, the Federal Revenue made a deposit in the amount of R$ 25.5 million, related to the refund of the negative balance of the IRPJ and CSLL for the 2017 calendar year.

Randon’s Board of Directors (RAPT4) approved the 9th issue of simple, non-convertible, unsecured debentures, in two series, totaling R$500 million.

Bank Brazil (BBAS3)

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) entered into a partnership with the insurance platform Ciclic to sell products called “protection packages” to customers.

Ecorodovias (ECOR3)

Ecorodovias (ECOR3) informed that the IR director Marcello Guidotti is temporarily elected as the company’s CEO after the departure of Gianfranco Catrini.

(with Estadão Content and Reuters)

