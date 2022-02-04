Argentina investigates whether opioid caused ‘poisoned’ cocaine deaths | World

The “poisoned” cocaine that caused 23 deaths and led to 84 people being hospitalized in 12 municipalities in Buenos Aires province, would have been adulterated with an opioid mixture, according to Argentine health authorities.

One of the most likely hypotheses is that fentanyl, a drug up to 100 times more potent than morphine and with an opposite effect to the stimulant of cocaine (read more below), was used, which caused the reactions that led to deaths and overdoses.

A relative of a person hospitalized after using adulterated cocaine speaks to the press outside a hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday night (2)

On Thursday, dozens of patients were still breathing with the aid of machines.

Patients who survived were saved with the use of naloxone, “a pure opioid antagonist,” according to Carlos Damin, a toxicologist at Hospital Fernández, consulted by Argentine broadcaster TN. The expert further explains that the substance has no effect on someone who does not have opioids in their body and is not a treatment for opioid use disorder.

In a statement on Wednesday night, the Department of Health of the province of Buenos Aires had already informed that an “epidemiological alert” had been declared and that preliminary information indicated that the victims suffered “cases of intoxication by opiates and the existence of another product is unknown. bound”.

Authorities seized 15,000 portions of cocaine similar to those purchased by the victims, packaged in pink packets, and issued an alert urging everyone who purchased cocaine in the last 24 hours to dispose of the drug, but still more cases were reported. .

In addition, according to the Minister of Health of Buenos Aires, Nicolás Kreplak, three of the intoxicated people were rescued in hospitals again because they used the drug again, after being discharged after a first treatment.

Kreplak also said that the health system received more than 200 consultations each shift related to the consumption of adulterated cocaine.

A man is admitted to Bocalandro Hospital after consuming adulterated cocaine in Loma Hermosa, in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Thursday (3)

Adulterated cocaine was found in different parts of the province and victims from different regions were treated. But its origin was Puerto 8, where the first cases were detected and where an important trafficking zone in the province is located.

The Minister of Security of Buenos Aires, Sergio Berni, said that the police are investigating the drug distribution chain and that a San Martin dealer who would be the “cook” – responsible for preparing the doses – of a gang was arrested this morning. Thursday (3).

Berni believes that the fatal mixture may have been a miscalculation when mixing cocaine with other substances, a common practice for the drug to have a higher yield. “Nobody conspires against their own business,” he said during a press conference.

The minister also stated that he does not believe in the hypothesis of a fight between different gangs and an alleged sabotage action by one against the other, as was considered in the Argentine press.

A substance difficult to obtain in Argentina, where it is not sold in pharmacies even with a prescription and can only be acquired by clinics and hospitals, fentanyl is one of the main responsible for the so-called ‘opioid crisis’ in the United States, causing most of the overdose deaths in that country.

In the US, fentamyl is sold by prescription and is usually prescribed to accident victims or patients recovering from surgery who are in severe pain and have a tolerance for other opioids. This was the drug that caused the death of the singer Prince.